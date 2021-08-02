IND vs ENG 2021: "The bowling combination Virat Kohli fielded in the WTC final is the right one" - VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman has opined that Virat Kohli should stick with the same bowling attack he fielded in the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the first Test against England.

Team India's playing XI in the WTC final comprised of five frontline bowlers. While Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Shami were the three pacers, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja formed the two-pronged spin attack.

During a discussion on Star Sports, VVS Laxman pointed out that the bowling combination fielded in the WTC final was perfect.

"The bowling combination Virat Kohli fielded in the WTC final is the right one because with that you have greater depth in your batting and you have three outstanding pace bowlers - Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Bumrah."

The former Indian cricketer added that Ashwin and Jadeja can contribute with both bat and ball and provide the requisite balance.

"If we talk about Ravichandran Ashwin, there is no lack of skill and experience. Ravindra Jadeja can show his prowess not only in bowling but with the bat as well. So, I believe that will be the balanced playing XI."

While Team India is likely to stick to their five-bowler theory, Mohammed Siraj might also be in their scheme of things as one of the pacers, considering his ability to extract prodigious swing.

"I think Mohammad Siraj is somebody who can do that in England. I saw parts of that little bit of fight when he played in Australia, & I immediately knew he was going to have a Good Test Career. Don't forget about the attitude of a fast bowler too." - Dale Steyn (On ESPNcricinfo) — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 29, 2021

"Jasprit Bumrah will have to work on one thing" - VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman wants Jasprit Bumrah to pitch the ball further up

VVS Laxman was also asked about Jasprit Bumrah's indifferent performances in the WTC final and the practice match against the County Select XI. He responded:

"Jasprit Bumrah will have to work on one thing. We know he has impressed everyone in international cricket over the last couple of years, especially in overseas Test matches. He is a wicket-taking bowler, a match-winner."

VVS Laxman signed off by stating that Bumrah could prove to be Team India's trump card in the Test series against England if he bowls a fuller length.

"But if we talk about the World Test Championship final, Jasprit Bumrah's length is back of length. In English conditions, if you have to take wickets, the more you pitch the ball up, the greater chance for it to swing. I believe if he can improve his length slightly, he can win matches and be the trump card for this series."

"Bumrah couldn’t catch the length that is required in red-ball cricket, especially in conducive conditions, in the entire Test match", added Karim. #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/YX97G5Djku — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) June 28, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless in the WTC final and did not seem to be at his potent best. The unorthodox seamer picked up just one wicket in the twenty overs he bowled in the warm-up encounter.

