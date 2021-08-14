"Just a class act rising to the occasion" - Wasim Jaffer defends India's bowlers, praises Joe Root

Wasim Jaffer showered praise for Joe Root on Saturday, even as the England captain raced to his second consecutive century of the 5-Test series against India.

The former India opener, taking to his official Twitter handle, defended India's bowling effort and said Joe Root was just one step ahead of them in the series. He called the right-hander a "class-act" who has simply risen to the occasion in the all-important series.

"The bowling hasn't been bad. It's just that Root has been better. Just a class act rising to the occasion this series. Well played @root66 #ENGvsIND," wrote Wasim Jaffer.

Joe Root once again shone as the silver lining in the hosts' otherwise papery batting order. At Tea on Day 3, he stood at 132 off 237 balls after reaching his 22nd Test ton off 200 deliveries.

The bowling hasn't been bad. It's just that Root has been better. Just a class act rising to the occasion this series. Well played @root66 👏🏻 #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/I8w2V1rOXj — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 14, 2021

The 30-year-old stood like a rock against the best efforts of India's four-pronged pace attack which was also guilty of bowling to his strengths at the start of his knock. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were disciplined and repeatedly drew the edges to the slip-cordon but Joe Root was smart enough to take advantage of Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma's aggressive approach.

The England captain is now also the highest run-scorer in the series, with a massive edge over KL Rahul.

Joe Root's ton keeps the 2nd Test in balance

India's first innings total of 364 initially felt too good but Joe Root's ton has brought England back in the game. Jonny Bairstow (57 off 107) and Rory Burns (49 off 136) have also contributed well to the total and the hosts now look set to take the lead in the first innings.

The Lord's pitch has been a batting paradise on Day 3 so far and it will be interesting to see if the dry layer underneath comes into play in the coming days.

