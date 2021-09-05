IND vs ENG 2021: Wasim Jaffer's Snoop Dogg reference to celebrate India's 'high' total leaves fans in splits

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer was at it again on Sunday. As India's lower order surpassed all expectations to take a second-innings lead over 340, Jaffer posted a hysterical meme on Twitter to celebrate the achievement.

The post included a photo of popular American rapper and actor Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., professionally known as Snoop Dogg, holding a lit smoke in his hand. The photo was captioned with the England team's point of view which read: "Indian total won't be that high," accompanied by Wasim Jaffer's typical wink emoji.

As expected, the post left Indian fans side-splitted as they poured in with their own memes, involving the innings' half-centurions Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur as well as fast bowlers Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.

India's lower order pushes England to the brink in the 4th Test

The Indian lower order, which has been under fire ever since their defeat in the World Test Championship final, put up a magnificent showing to thrust the visitors into an almost unassailable position in the 4th Test.

Once again, Thakur proved to be the major catalyst as he unfurlled an exhibition of straight drives, pull shots and slogs on the way to his second half-century of the game. He was out after a memorable 72-ball 60, which included seven fours and a maximum.

Rishabh Pant, who has struggled for form in the past four Tests, held up one end brilliantly as Thakur teed off. He was helped by a tired England attack and a flat pitch but did well in pacing his 106-ball 50.

While Pant and Thakur's 100-run stand put India in safe waters, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah wanted to have their share of fun too. Yadav hit Moeen Ali for a massive six early in his innings, while Bumrah took a leaf out of Thakur's book to dole out some textbook drives and cuts.

At the time of writing this piece, India's lead is already over 350 and should prove enough to keep Joe Root and Co. from winning the Test.

Tea on Day 4 of the 4th Test.



A total of 116 runs were added in the second session with a loss of 2 wickets on Day 4.



Scorecard - https://t.co/OOZebPnBZU #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ama8yrccwg — BCCI (@BCCI) September 5, 2021

Edited by Sai Krishna