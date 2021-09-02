Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara pokes at another delivery outside off stump to get out

Team India batter Cheteshwar Pujara once again poked at a delivery outside off stump to throw his wicket away in the first innings of the fourth Test at the Oval on Thursday.

Asked to bat first in overcast conditions, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma looked in control of the proceedings in the first 30 minutes. But once comeback man Chris Woakes found the edge of Rohit's bat, things started happening for the hosts.

Soon after last Test's player of the match, Ollie Robinson, trapped KL Rahul LBW, Pujara played one away from his body to give England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow an easy catch.

It was the same channel from James Anderson - on the fifth stump jagging away from the batter. Cheteshwar Pujara, who managed to play close to his body until then, poked at one only to knick it through to the wicket-keeper.

India suddenly went from 28/0 to 39/3, vindicating Joe Root's decision to bowl first on a cloudy morning.

Another one bites the dust for India as Pujara edges an Anderson delivery to the keeper.



This is not the first time Cheteshwar Pujara has got out in this fashion. The first innings of the Headingley Test also witnessed India's No. 3 poke at a fifth stump delivery to get out, which will keep Pujara thinking ahead of the second innings.

England dominate the first session of the Oval Test

The hosts have once again dominated the first session of the Test match to push India onto the backfoot. Asked to bat first on a cloudy morning, India were already under pressure.

But KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma showed great resilience to deny the new ball bowlers a wicket in the first 30 minutes. However, the resistance was broken in the ninth over when Rohit (11) edged one off Chris Woakes.

Woakes makes a comeback to the English team in style, drawing first blood as Rohit nicks to Bairstow.



KL Rahul (17) and Cheteshwar Pujara (4) soon followed suit, which saw the arrival of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant, leaving everyone surprised.

However, skipper Virat Kohli looked in good touch as the visitors went to lunch at 54/3.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar