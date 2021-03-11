Watch: England batsmen display awesome power-hitting skills in the nets

England’s batsmen are renowned for their destructive hitting in the T20 format. A glimpse of the same was on display during a practice session at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

After conceding the Test series 1-3, England are now gearing up for the five-match T20I series, which starts in Ahmedabad on Friday.

As part of their preparations, England’s batsmen took a hit out in the middle. England Cricket’s Twitter account shared a video of the players delivering some monster hits during practice.

The clip began with skipper Eoin Morgan displaying his big-hitting skills. He was followed by opener Jason Roy, pacer Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow and Sam Billings.

All of them managed to find the middle of the bat and launched the ball towards the stands. The meaty sound produced when the bat met the ball is an ominous sign for India.

England Cricket uploaded the video on Twitter with the caption:

“The firepower in this squad.”

All five English players featuring in the clip were also tagged.

In another video from the same training session, Roy was seen launching one over the off-side by making room for himself, with his back foot in the air.

England firm favourites in ODI and T20 series: Monty Panesar

While India have the home advantage in the limited-overs contests, former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar feels England are the favourites in the five-match T20I series. He opines that England have a good chance of winning the ODI series as well.

Monty Panesar, who is taking part in the Road Safety World Series in Raipur, told Sportskeeda in this regard:

“With the white-ball tour, England will come to their forte. England are the firm favourites in the ODI and T20I series. England are stronger than India, even in India. This is where I think you will see more exciting cricket from England. Eoin Morgan’s team have every area covered and are a strong side in all conditions. With India hosting the World Cup, it’s a good opportunity for India to take a look at the world champions.”

India and England have faced each other in 14 T20Is till date, with both teams winning seven games apiece.

In India as well, the teams have an even record. In six T20Is between the two on Indian soil, India and England have triumphed thrice apiece.