IND vs ENG 2021: [Watch] England fans at Headingley sing 'cheerio' as Virat Kohli heads back after being dismissed 

England cricket fans at the Headingley Cricket Ground gave Indian captain Virat Kohli a 'musical' send-off as he walked back to the pavilion after being dismissed cheaply on Day 1 of the third Test.

Kohli was dismissed for 7 off 17, caught behind off his nemesis James Anderson, as India’s batting crumbled. Deciding to bat first after winning the toss, the visitors went to lunch at 56 for 4.

Kohli was the third wicket to fall with the score at 21. The Barmy Army shared a video of England fans at Headingley singing cheerio (goodbye) as the Indian captain walked back to the pavilion. The video was shared with the caption:

"Cheerio Virat. Jimmy has 3 in the first hour. #ENGvIND."

Cheerio Virat 👋



Jimmy has 3 in the first hour 🐐#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/OSM9jBe4DS — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 25, 2021

Earlier, Anderson had dismissed Kohli for a golden duck in the first innings of the Nottingham Test. There has been a lot of animosity heading into the Headingley Test between the two teams.

It seems England fans didn’t want to lose the opportunity to let Kohli know which side was on top.

Anderson got England off to the perfect start in the third Test. He sent the in-form KL Rahul back for a duck, having him caught behind on the drive.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s (1) horrors continued as he nicked the England legend before Kohli joined the procession.

India were dealt another massive blow just before lunch as Ajinkya Rahane (18) also flirted at one outside off stump and perished to Ollie Robinson.

Stuart Broad questions Virat Kohli’s decision to bat first

Injured England fast bowler Stuart Broad questioned Indian captain Kohli's decision to bat after winning the toss at Headingley on Wednesday.

Broad, who was earlier ruled out of the series due to injury, stated Kohli had taken a brave call since the wicket is likely to get better as the match progresses. The veteran pacer tweeted:

"Huge hour for England! 3 big wickets. Brave call from India to bat first, it’s the best Day 1 ground to bowl at in the country IMO. Pitch will get better & better. Won’t be much in it for the seamers from Day 3 onwards- enough in it now!"

Huge hour for England! 3 big wickets. Brave call from India to bat first, it’s the best Day 1 ground to bowl at in the country IMO. Pitch will get better & better. Won’t be much in it for the seamers from Day 3 onwards- enough in it now! — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 25, 2021

With four wickets gone, India need a big innings from Rohit Sharma (15 not out from 75 balls) to pull them out of a hole. Rohit will be joined by wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant when the second session gets underway.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar