IND vs. ENG 2021: [Watch] Mayank Agarwal returns to the nets at Lord's

Mayank Agarwal returned to the nets on Tuesday ahead of India's second Test against England.

The right-handed opener suffered a concussion on the eve of the first game after getting hit on the helmet by a bouncer from Mohammed Siraj and was subsequently ruled out of India's playing XI.

In a video shared by ESPNcricinfo, Mayank Agarwal can be seen doing some light knocking at Lord's. He plays a couple of drives on the front foot from the typically high backlift.

Although he didn't look in full flow, India would be happy to see him recovering. You can watch the clip here:

Mayank Agarwal's teammate in Karnataka and the Punjab Kings, KL Rahul, replaced him at the top of the order at Trent Bridge. The dynamic batter was India's top scorer in a rain-affected game that saw just over three days of play.

Rahul notched a patient 214-ball 84 in the first innings and followed it up with a brisk 26 in the second essay.

Will Mayank Agarwal replace KL Rahul in the second Test?

Mayank Agarwal was undoubtedly the original opening partner for Rohit Sharma for the first Test, while KL Rahul was being preserved for the middle order.

However, Rahul's compact and convincing technique against the new ball at Trent Bridge has made Agarwal's return almost impossible.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra also feels it's highly likely Rahul will get another chance despite Mayank's return to fitness.

"Mayank Agarwal is not coming with continuous hundreds behind him. Hypothetically, if Kohli had a concussion and someone else had played in his place, even if he had scored runs, Kohli would have come back. It could be the same thing with Rohit Sharma.

"That is not the case with Mayank. Shubman Gill was the original choice, he played the last Test match in Brisbane in the middle order. I like Mayank a lot, but will he walk into the team straightaway, not going to happen," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel on Tuesday.

The second India-England Test will kick off on Thursday, August 12.

