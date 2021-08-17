IND vs ENG 2021: [Watch] Hugs and dance steps galore as Team India celebrate famous win at Lord's

Team India's famous victory at Lord's on Monday drew the most passionate of celebrations from the whole squad, with players sharing dance steps, embracing and congratulating each other, and relishing their time together.

A video shared by the BCCI on its social media channels traced the players' reactions from getting off the field, to the Long Room and the Lord's dressing room. Mohammed Siraj, who picked up a four-wicket haul on the final day, broke into a with Axar Patel, and skipper Virat Kohli was seen hugging Rohit Sharma before the whole team stood and applauded each other.

India, despite being behind the eight ball on the final day, flattened England by a margin of 151 runs. An unbelievable fifty (56 off 70) from Mohammed Shami in the first session of Day 5 followed by Siraj's 4-32 and Jasprit Bumrah's 3-33, ensured India became only the second team in Test history to win the game after declaring an innings after Lunch on the final day.

In the video, Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, among others, also gave their honest reactions to the win. Kohli said India were ready to set a target of 175-180, but Shami and Bumrah showed how 'special' things can happen in Test cricket. Kohli said:

"To be very honest, we all knew that we were counting on Rishabh to carry on with the tail and get us some extra runs. We were thinking, 'Okay 200 will be great, 175-180, we'll take that as well to have a crack at them'. But 270 was something we could not have imagined. It just shows in this game when you walk on the field, you have a chance as an individual, and if you have the belief to take that chance, special things can happen."

Rohit Sharma hailed India's team spirit and said:

"It's probably one of the best Test matches we have played. Everyone showed character, to win Test matches like that, you need character and that's exactly what everyone did, not just one or two guys but all eleven came together and put their hand up at different stages and took the responsibility. That's a great sign for the team."

With the special win, India took a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series and will now look to keep the momentum going at Headingly when the third Test starts on August 25.

