IND vs ENG 2021: [Watch] India wrap up final practice session before 1st Test; Pujara, Siraj engage in intense discussion with support staff

Team India wrapped up their final practice session yesterday and are ready to take the field against England. The first test of the highly anticipated series between India and England will commence today at Trent Bridge.

The BCCI recently shared a small clip of Team India's preparations on the eve of the match. Mohammed Siraj and Cheteshwar Pujara seem to be having intense discussions with the support staff a day before the game. Rishabh Pant also looks to be in sublime hitting form in the nets.

All the batsmen had a fruitful net session on Tuesday. The batting unit needs to step up and put enough runs on the board so that the bowlers can take charge and win games for the team.

Team India will have a couple of selection headaches ahead of the first Test. They need to find a replacement for opener Mayank Agarwal, who will miss the game due to a concussion. KL Rahul seems to be the likely candidate for that slot.

I honestly feel a player of his caliber and his experience should be left alone: Virat Kohli on unfair criticism about Puajra's slow scoring rate

Indian skipper Virat Kohli opined that his teammate Pujara was unperturbed by the unnecessary criticism. He felt that players should take responsibility and work on their issues to better their performances on the field. On the matter, Kohli said:

"Yeah, I mean, it's been going on for a while and I honestly feel a player of his caliber and his experience should be left alone. And the responsibility is absolutely with the individual to figure out the drawbacks in his game that he needs to work on. "

"Similarly with me or any other player in the team, we are very responsible and aware of the things we need to do for the benefit of the team. So, again, from the outside I can say that yes the criticism is unnecessary but I know for a fact that Pujara does not care," Virat Kohli said during the pre-match press conference on the eve of the match.

