IND vs ENG 2021: [Watch] James Anderson dismisses Virat Kohli for a golden duck

James Anderson won the first battle against Virat Kohli in the 2021 Pataudi Trophy, and in some fashion. The veteran pacer dismissed the Indian captain for an unbelievable duck on his very first ball to reduce India to 104-3 at Trent Bridge.

James Anderson, bowling the 40th over of England's innings, pitched a full-length delivery to Virat Kohli in the channel of uncertainty outside the off-stump. The right-hander poked forward awkwardly with an angled bat, with the ball swirling away just enough to take the outside edge to the wicketkeeper.

Anderson and his teammates were jubliant and ran around the pitch to celebrate, even as a forlorn Kohli walked off in heavy steps to the pavilion.

Here's a video of the wicket:

The Virat Kohli vs James Anderson battle took the lion's share of the buildup to this 5-Test series. The 39-year-old pacer, who couldn't dismiss his arch nemisis even once during India's tour of England in 2018 is now looking set for some revenge.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, rekindled the memories of his dismal 2014 tour of the country where James Anderson and Stuart Broad dismissed him incessantly outside the off-stump. Although the Indian skipper got a crackerjack delivery upfront, he'll want to keep it just as a one-off dismissal.

James Anderson dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara before Virat Kohli

James Anderson had gained his rhythm just before Virat Kohli's dismissal. The wily pacer dismissed the under-fire Cheteshwar Pujara on the previous delivery, in almost identical fashion. Here's a video of that dismissal as well:

With Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara's wickets, India were 104-3 at Trent Bridge, undoing a brilliant start by openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. Ajinkya Rahane kept the hat-trick ball away but got out soon for 5.

It will require a determined effort from Rahul and the rest of the middle-order to stave off a collapse and take India to a respectable target. The visitors will hope that their ploy to play both Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur also comes in handy.

