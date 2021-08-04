IND vs. ENG 2021: [Watch] Jasprit Bumrah sets up Rory Burns beautifully to get a wicket in the very first over

After a disappointing wicketless outing in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Jasprit Bumrah roared back to form by picking up a wicket off the fifth ball in the very first over against England at Trent Bridge.

He castled Rory Burns by setting him up beautifully. Bumrah bowled three outswingers and then followed it up with a quick incoming delivery to pin the o in front of the stumps.

Textbook new ball bowling from Jasprit Bumrah. Sent four balls across Rory Burns, before bringing one back in - excellent use of the early movement. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/51egCFh14y — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 4, 2021

Rory Burns did go up for a review, but it ended up as an umpire's call on hitting the middle stump, which confirmed the early wicket for India and Bumrah. The pacer used his angles effectively to get his first wicket on the England tour.

Unlike in the WTC final against New Zealand, Bumrah has been bowling a fuller length in this game so far, which has helped him regain his rhythm.

You can watch the wicket-taking ball below:

YOU BEAUTY! 🔥

BUMRAH wields the magic hand! Burns departs for a duck ☝🏽



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #JaspritBumrah pic.twitter.com/eBOa9u9W4V — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 4, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj start for India but Ravichandran Ashwin misses out

The team management decided to overlook seasoned campaigner Ravichandran Ashwin as they aimed to field a balanced side for the first Test against England.

Ashwin was in good form as he picked up a six-wicket haul for Surrey last month in a county game. But for the sake of the balance in the side, he had to be left out of the playing XI.

Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja's batting prowess will help India on the green surface offered at Trent Bridge for this game. Siraj's superior swing bowling abilities haassisted him in finding a place in the XI as both Shami and Bumrah are hit-the-deck kinds of bowlers.

Here are the playing XIs for both teams:

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

England playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler (w), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Toss: England won the toss and chose to bat first.

