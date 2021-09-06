IND vs ENG 2021: [Watch] Jasprit Bumrah cleans up Ollie Pope with a corker to get his 100th Test wicket on Day 5 at The Oval

Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah reached the hundred-wicket milestone in Test cricket in style by cleaning up Ollie Pope on Day 5 of the Oval Test. Bumrah struck again soon after in his next over to send Jonny Bairstow back to the pavilion with a similar delivery.

Bumrah set Ollie Pope wonderfully and eventually dismissed him with a sumptuous full-inswinging delivery that left the stumps in disarray.

It was wonderful to witness Jasprit Bumrah reach the 100-wicket milestone in his Test career with his signature full-yorker-length delivery.

You can watch the wicket-taking deliveries below:

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Test wickets for Bumrah! 💥

He shatters the stumps and gets there in true Bumrah style!



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Bumrah #Pope pic.twitter.com/8CMDvdrevy — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) September 6, 2021

Bumrah's twin strikes just after lunch have given India a new lease of life on a placid Day 5 track at The Oval. Jadeja also scalped Moeen Ali to carry on the good work at the other end.

However, Joe Root is still at the crease for England. His presence is going to be pivotal for the chances of the host team to stay alive in the match.

"No one will talk about the second spinner if India win today" - Saba Karim

Former Indian selector Saba Karim opined that the questions and criticism about not playing Ravichandran Ashwin in The Oval Test would vanish if India manages to win the match.

Speaking on the Khelneeti Podcast, Saba Karim discussed Ashwin's selection conundrum and said:

"It is a big day today. If India manages to win today, then no one will talk about the absence of the second spinner. Only if India loses or if the match ends in a draw, then the same old questions will be asked.

"Did India miss a trick by not playing with Ravichandran Ashwin? We all know that Ashwin is one such bowler who not only bowls wonderfully on helpful pitches but also outfoxes batsmen with his skillful bowling on placid tracks. We saw that in the WTC final as well."

England are currently six wickets down with Root and Chris Woakes at the crease. They still need more than 200 runs to win the match. Team India need to pick up four more wickets to clinch victory.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar