IND vs ENG 2021: [Watch] Jasprit Bumrah produces a beauty to castle England captain Joe Root

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah produced a moment of inspiration during Day 2 of the Headingley Test against England. With Joe Root batting on a chanceless 121 in the third session, Bumrah delivered an indipper that went past the England skipper's defense and made its way to the stumps.

A brilliant Bumrah delivery nips back to go through Root's defences and hit the woodwork.



After coming in with his team comfortably placed at 159/2, Joe Root put in a masterful batting display in fairly friendly conditions. Finding the boundary 14 times and striking at over 70, the 30-year-old notched up a fine century at his home ground.

Until his dismissal, Root never seemed to be in any trouble. He allowed the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan at the other end to play their natural game, taking England to a massive lead.

England in a dominant position despite a few quick wickets

After Dawid Malan was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj on the stroke of Tea, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow put on a calm partnership for the fourth wicket. But India picked up a few quick wickets to halt the English charge slightly.

Mohammed Shami produced a delivery that moved slightly off the seam, forcing Bairstow into a loose shot away from his body. The ensuing edge was smartly pouched by Virat Kohli at first slip.

Jos Buttler followed Bairstow to the pavilion four overs later as he spooned a gentle catch on the on-side. Once Root was dismissed, Ravindra Jadeja coaxed Moeen Ali into attempting a loft that only went as far as mid-on.

At the time of writing, England have a 310-run lead with Sam Curran and Craig Overton at the crease. India are all but out of the game, but the wickets in succession would've boosted their morale slightly.

