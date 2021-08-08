IND vs ENG 2021: [Watch] Jasprit Bumrah's name goes up on the Trent Bridge honors board

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah got his name on the honors board at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, for his sumptuous five-wicket haul on Sunday. This is the second time the pacer has received a mention, with the first coming in 2018 in his maiden Test match in England.

The BCCI uploaded a video of the entire procedure to its social media channels. Jasprit Bumrah's name was put just below Ollie Robinson, who took five wickets against Virat Kohli and Co. in the same match. Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Starc, James Anderson and Stuart Broad's names, among others, are also visible.

Jasprit Bumrah can also be seen posing under the antique board in the video. You can watch it here:

🎥 After a fantastic 5⃣-wicket haul on Day 4 of the first #ENGvIND Test, @Jaspritbumrah93 has his name inscribed on the Honours Board for the 2⃣nd time at Trent Bridge. 👏 👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/znKWnwOCUz — BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah, who came into this series with questions over form and fervor, has been the best bowler from both teams in the first Test so far. The right-arm pacer took four wickets in the first innings at the cost of 46 runs. In the second dig, he upped it a notch by bowling a spell of 5-64.

Bumrah's effort was one of the most versatile ever seen in England. He got a wicket (Zak Crawley, 6 off 7) with the new ball, got two set batsmen - Dom Sibley (28 off 133) and Joe Root (109 off 172) - when his team needed it the most, and then came back to clean up the tail.

"Mindset adjustments" key to Jasprit Bumrah's turnaround

Speaking on his improved returns, especially after drawing a blank in the World Test Championship final, Jasprit Bumrah recently said it was an adjustment to 'mindset' that helped him.

“Not a lot of adjustments to be very honest. Just the mindset adjustments and probably not looking at the end result a little too much. I am trying to be in the moment and back my skills. I am just trying to improve my game all the time and add new things but carrying the things I still have," he said in a press conference after Day 4.

Incidentally, Jasprit Bumrah's fifer at Trent Bridge in 2018 had ensured the only victory for India in that series. The visitors will hope for similar luck when they step in to chase 157 runs with nine wickets in hand on Day 5 of the first Test.

