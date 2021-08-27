IND vs ENG 2021: [Watch] Jonny Bairstow grabs the best catch of the series to dismiss KL Rahul

England cricketer Jonny Bairstow grabbed the best catch of the series so far as the hosts got a massive breakthrough just on the stroke of lunch on Day 3 at Headingley.

After the initial onslaught from the English pacers on an overcast morning and an LBW call, it took a monumental effort from Jonny Bairstow at slip to dismiss KL Rahul.

With seven minutes to go for lunch, Craig Overton hit the deck to bring the ball back into Rahul. The Indian opener had to play the ball. It brushed the shoulder of the bat and went flying to the right of the first slip cordon.

Jonny Bairstow, who was stationed at second slip, jumped to his left to grab a one-handed catch. It was a well-deserved wicket for England after an outstanding effort of 19 overs.

Watch the clip here:

Bairstow plucks a blinder at second slip to dismiss KL Rahul, at the stroke of lunch.



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Rahul pic.twitter.com/wXqSB2WfAV — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 27, 2021

The 34-run stand between KL Rahul and Rohit eventually ended as the umpires called for lunch on Day 3 at Headingley.

India trail by 320 runs in the second innings

Lunch on Day 3 of the 3rd Test #TeamIndia 78 & 34/1, trail England (432) by 320 runs.



Scorecard - https://t.co/FChN8SV3VR #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/PQ0TvsioO4 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 27, 2021

India started Day 3 on a positive note as Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up England's tail as England were all out for 432 runs with a sizeable lead of 354 runs in the first innings.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma walked out in the middle with overcast conditions on offer. James Anderson mostly bowled outswingers and kept threatening the outside-edge line. However, it was Ollie Robinson who looked the deadliest of all the English pacers.

Robinson's deliveries created a lot of problems for Rahul. He was once given out LBW but a last-moment review saved him as replays showed the ball was going down the leg side. Craig Overton started off on a bad note, but got into his rhythm and eventually ended up taking the wicket of KL Rahul thanks to a brilliant catch from Jonny Bairstow.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar