[Watch] Pitch invader 'Jarvo' returns to the field in 3rd Test, this time in batting gear

'Jarvo', a fan-loved pitch invader, returned to the field for the second time in the series during the third India-England Test on Friday.

Strolling out casually in full batting gear, a surgical mask, and an Indian jersey with kit number 69, he tried to take guard at the striker's end during the 48th over of the visitors' innings before being pounced on and forced out by security.

Here are a few videos of the incident:

Disgusting treatment of India’s star player. @BMWjarvo Jarvo is a fan favourite. pic.twitter.com/xOhKTBYSnI — Max Booth (@MaxBooth123) August 27, 2021

The young local fan had pulled off something similar in the last Test. 'Jarvo' had walked out onto the field to join the Indian team after lunch on Day 3 and began ordering field changes at Lord's. He even tried to convince the guards that he's a member of the team, leaving the crowd and fans at home in splits.

'Jarvo' later posted about the incident on Twitter, hilariously announcing himself as a proud "first white person" to play for India.

Rohit Sharma's wicket, Virat Kohli's good start bookend Jarvo's invasion

Jarvo's invasion followed a crucial turning point in the game. Opener Rohit Sharma, after playing splendidly for his 3rd half-century of the series, missed a full nip-backer from Ollie Robinson and got out LBW. Although his patient 156-ball 59 gave India a near-perfect start in the 2nd innings, the visitors would have loved for him to reach three figures.

Sharma's wicket brought the out-of-form Virat Kohli to the crease. As has been the case throughout the series, the skipper got off to a good start to his innings. In the 53rd over, he collected two boundaries against arch rival James Anderson - a deft flick to deep square-leg followed by his trade-mark extra-cover drive.

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara has continued his binding knock from the other end. The number three batter has looked untypically positive right from the start, punishing almost every loose ball. India would want this senior duo to build on the good work and reduce the deficit to a more negotiable task for the lower order.

