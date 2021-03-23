Watch: Prasidh Krishna dismisses Jason Roy for maiden international wicket

Prasidh Krishna went straight into the playing eleven after being called up for India’s ODI squad for the first time. Although the fast bowler did not have the best of starts, he has hit back with his first ODI wicket for India.

Prasidh Krishna dismissed Jason Roy for his first scalp in international cricket. The video of the momentous occasion was uploaded on BCCI’s official website. You can check it out here.

Prasidh Krishna gets the breakthrough! Picks up his first wicket in international cricket.



Jason Roy departs for 46



The 25-year-old made a forgettable start to his international career, with Prasidh Krishna’s first three overs going for 37 runs. England openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy attacked the debutant right from the first ball.

But the Kolkata Knight Riders pacer hit back soon after, giving India a much-needed breakthrough. He sent Jason Roy packing with just the second ball of his next spell, picking up his first wicket for India.

The fast bowler bowled back of a length delivery, which Jason Roy tried to smack over the off-side. But the Englishman couldn't control his shot as his hand came off the grip of his bat. The extra bounce caught Jason Roy out, with the opener slicing his shot to backward point.

Suryakumar Yadav made a meal of the routine catch before managing to grab the rebound as Prasidh Krishna celebrated the milestone. Krishna’s breakthrough meant Jason Roy walked back after a well-made 46.

Prasidh Krishna dismissed Ben Stokes soon after

Riding high on confidence, Prasidh Krishna repeated the trick in his next over as he got the dangerous Ben Stokes. The all-rounder hit a full delivery straight to Shubman Gill at short cover, thus departing after scoring just one run.

The youngster could have had another one on the next ball, but Virat Kohli dropped Eoin Morgan.

Prasidh Krishna:



First 19 Balls 41 Runs



Next 17 Balls 5 Runs & 2 Wickets — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) March 23, 2021