IND vs ENG 2021: [Watch] Rohit Sharma and his family check-up on Suryakumar Yadav in quarantine 

Rohit Sharma and his family checked in on Suryakumar Yadav today by paying him a surprise visit. Yadav is currently in quarantine after reaching England earlier this week.

As Suryakumar Yadav is in isolation, Rohit Sharma and his family could not meet him directly. Yadav could only catch up with them from his balcony in the hotel room. He was excited by their visit and shared a small clip of them on his Instagram story. Suryakumar captioned it:

"Look who came to check if I am following my quarantine. Sammyyy."

You can watch the story here.

It would have felt good for Suryakumar Yadav to see familiar faces as he has been in isolation for most of the last two weeks. Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira tried to cheer him up during their visit.

After returning negative results in RT-PCR tests, Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw traveled to the UK from Colombo after the white-ball series in Sri Lanka. The duo are currently in isolation in Nottingham.

They will join the Indian Test squad after they complete quarantine and return multiple negative results in RT-PCR tests. According to reports, they will be available for selection from the second Test of the series against England.

It doesn’t seem like Suryakumar Yadav is trying to hit the ball too hard and there is a lot of fluency in his strokes: Salman Butt

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt was impressed after seeing Suryakumar Yadav's batting display against Sri Lanka last month. Butt felt that Surya's strokes were fluent and filled with timing rather than sheer power. Recently, while speaking on his YouTube channel, he heaped praise on the right-hander and said:

“From what I have seen of Suryakumar Yadav, he has excellent wrist work. His shot selection is really good. Even when he plays the big shots, he targets the gaps. Suryakumar Yadav is a very sensible player and reads the spinners very well. Of all the Indian batsmen in Sri Lanka, he has played the slow bowlers, including mystery spinners who are difficult to pick, in the best manner."

"He has a great range of shots and is classy as well. It doesn’t seem like he is trying to hit the ball too hard and there is a lot of fluency in his strokes," added Salman Butt

Edited by Ritwik Kumar