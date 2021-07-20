IND vs ENG 2021: [Watch] Rohit Sharma gets out trying a pull against County XI, Mayank Agarwal clean bowled soon after

Rohit Sharma couldn't make the most of his first innings in the India versus County XI practice match in Durham on Tuesday. The opening batter scored just nine runs and got out on his 33rd delivery, trying to pull a chest-length delivery over mid-wicket.

Right-arm pacer Lyndon James' ball didn't rise as much as Rohit Sharma expected and derived a high top-edge. Jack Carson produced a brilliant running catch that even reminded a bit of Kapil Dev's dismissal of Sir Viv Richards in the 1983 World Cup final.

You can watch the video of the wicket here:

Rohit sharma failed to score overseas test Hundred even in practice match, yet again. pic.twitter.com/kqIRqwOe7V — 𝐃𝐞𝐯 (@Mohali_Monster) July 20, 2021

Rohit Sharma, who is also the team captain for the game, looked in decent touch during his short stay. He started circumspectly, playing most deliveries on the backfoot and allowing his partner Mayank Agarwal to play his shots.

He opened his account with a sleek flick on the leg side for a boundary against Avesh Khan. He followed it up with another four in the next over, this time with a gorgeous on drive. Although the small innings will surely help his confidence, the senior campaigner will look to play a more substantial knock in the second innings.

Mayank Agarwal got out soon after Rohit Sharma's dismissal

☝️ Rohit Sharma 9

☝️ Mayank Agarwal 28



India have lost both openers early in the warm-up game against County Select XI.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/sNe2pfzc4k — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) July 20, 2021

Mayank Agarwal couldn't hold on to his end either and soon followed Sharma to the pavilion. The Karnataka batsman played positively and hit as many as six boundaries during his 28-run knock. However, Lyndon James' delivery exposed the gap between his bat and pad and uprooted his middle stump.

Here's the video of that dismissal:

James's setup was spot on this time as well. While he outfoxed Rohit Sharma with a surprise bouncer, he was constantly testing Agarwal on the off-stump before slipping in the inswinger to get the wicket.

It will be interesting to see how Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari, who is standing in for Virat Kohli at no.4, will approach the game.

