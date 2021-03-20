Watch: Suryakumar Yadav smashes three consecutive fours off Chris Jordan in 5th T20I

For the second match in a row, Suryakumar Yadav delighted cricket fans with his delightful strokeplay in the 5th T20I against England during his 32-run cameo (17 balls, 3 fours & 2 sixes). The highlight of Yadav's fast and furious innings came in the 12th over bowled by Chris Jordan as he smashed the England pacer for three consecutive fours.

BCCI uploaded a video of Suryakumar's hammering of Jordan. You can watch the clip here.

The first four came through a shot that Surya has made his own in the IPL over the years - the paddle after moving towards the off side. He repeated the same shot as Jordan chose to bowl a slower delivery. However, it was the third boundary that was the best of the lot.

With Jordan choosing to bowl his trademark yorker on the stumps, 30-year-old Suryakumar Yadav showed his deft touch as he opened the face of his bat at the last moment to send the ball racing between short third man and backward point.

Suryakumar Yadav is Crazy, IPL made him like this. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 20, 2021

Chris Jordan's brilliant effort at long-on cuts Suryakumar Yadav's innings short

After Rohit Sharma got India off to a flying start in the company of skipper Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav continued the good work, smashing Adil Rashid for two back-to-back sixes to start off his innings.

However, even as Suryakumar Yadav was looking all set to get a big one, Jordan had his revenge. The 32-year-old showed brilliant athleticism on the long-on boundary as he sprinted at full throttle and caught Yadav's lofted shot with one hand before throwing the ball to the ambling Jason Roy as the momentum carried him over the ropes. Watch the video of Jordan's brilliant effort below: