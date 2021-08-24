IND vs ENG 2021: [Watch] Virat Kohli does a few crazy deadlifts ahead of the third Test

Indian captain Virat Kohli recently took to his Instagram to upload a video of him doing some crazy deadlifts. Kohli can be seen training hard ahead of the third Test match against England. India currently have a 1-0 lead after the first two matches of the five-match Test series.

Virat Kohli has set very high standards for fitness in the Indian team and he leads from the front. He is amongst the fittest cricketers in the world and has inspired others to push themselves as well. As a result of this change, the Indian team is no longer lagging when it comes to fitness.

You can see Kohli's most recent post below:

Virat Kohli would be under pressure to come good in the third Test match

Virat Kohli's focus will be on overcoming his batting woes. He has been struggling with the bat in Test cricket and will be looking to make a strong comeback in the third Test match. Runs from Kohli's will be a big boost for the Indian team against England.

In the first match of the series, Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck by James Anderson. It reignited their old rivalry and it will be interesting to see how Kohli faces him in the upcoming matches.

In the second Test, Kohli scored 61 runs but gave away his starts in both innings. The Indian captain is amongst the best batsmen in the world and will be looking to get big runs in the remaining games in the series.

The third match is scheduled to be played at Headingley starting August 25. India are in a good position as they already have a 1-0 lead in the series.

England's batting unit has been overdependent on Joe Root and the other batsmen will need to contribute if they are to make a comeback in the series. To make matters worse for England, quite a few of their pacers are nursing injuries. It will be interesting to see who makes it to their XI for the third Test.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar