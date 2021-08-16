IND vs ENG 2021: [Watch] Virat Kohli drops a sitter to give Jos Buttler a crucial second chance

Indian skipper Virat Kohli gave Jos Buttler a second chance by dropping a regulation catch at first slip during England's second innings at Lord's on Monday.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was earlier involved in a spat with Jos Buttler in the previous innings, surprised the batsman with a sharply rising delivery. The ball took off from a short-of-good length from outside the off-stump, kissed the outside edge of the bat and burst through the hands of Virat Kohli.

The skipper tried to reverse-cup the catch just in front of his face but couldn't keep his fingers together, probably in the excitement of it all.

Virat Kohli drops Jos Butler at first slip

Jos Buttler was batting at 2 before the dropped catch. Although he has been nowhere near his best so far in the series, the wicketkeeper-batsman still possesses the ability to save the game for England.

On the other hand, while Jasprit Bumrah might rue the dropped catch, he'll also know that it's a matter of a bit more patience and he can have his man once again. The right-arm pacer is having a brilliant day at Lord's, having already collected match-saving 34 runs and two crucial wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah got the biggest fish before Jos Buttler's dropped catch

OUT!! Can Bumrah do anything wrong today?

Root departs for 33, INDIA on top



Root departs for 33, INDIA on top

Although Jasprit Bumrah wasn't able to get Jos Buttler's wicket, he got the biggest fish in the opposition camp - Joe Root - a few overs before the dropped catch. Root, after having batted superbly for his 33, got the perfect back of a length delivery outside the off-stump and edged it to first slip.

The Mumbai Indians pace spearhead had also drawn first blood for his team, dismissing Rory Burns in the opening over for the second time in the series.

India will hope the dropped catch doesn't cost them much and Jasprit Bumrah will keep the momentum going to win it for them in the next hour.

Big Wicket! Jasprit Bumrah scalps his second wicket as captain Virat Kohli takes the catch. England 67/5 as Joe Root gets out.



England 67/5 as Joe Root gets out. #ENGvIND



England 67/5 as Joe Root gets out.

