IND vs ENG 2021: [Watch] Virat Kohli gets out caught behind once again as India lose 5 wickets

Ollie Robinson castled out Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday with a brilliant delivery in the off-stump region. With this blow, England have sent half of the Indian batsmen back into the stands. The hosts now hold the upper hand early in the match.

Before getting dismissed, Virat Kohli looked to be in ominous form and fans were expecting a special knock from him. He played some sumptuous cover drives during his enterprising knock. However, just after scoring an enterprising half-century, Kohli had to leave the field after edging the ball to Jonny Bairstow behind the wickets.

You can watch the wicket-taking ball below:

50 and out, yet again for Kohli as Robinson wins this round of the battle with the Indian skipper.



50 and out, yet again for Kohli as Robinson wins this round of the battle with the Indian skipper.

Kohli had a narrow escape earlier when Joe Root dropped him at first slip. After that reprieve, the Indian skipper should have been a bit more skeptical while playing balls which were outside off stump. However, he continued to play half-hearted pokes to such deliveries. This eventually led to his downfall for the umpteenth time in the current series.

With five wickets down, India are now in deep trouble. The onus is now on under-fire batsman Rishabh Pant to bail India out of this crisis. He has looked tentative at the crease so far, as the English bowlers are bowling great lines and lengths relentlessly.

If it’s England vs. India, I’ll probably support India because they have been great to me: Pitch invader Jarvo

Recently in an interview with Crictracker, pitch invader Jarvo opened up about his experiences in the second and third Test matches and revealed why he would support the Indian team ahead of his home team England. He said:

"There’s no individual I can name out to replace in the Indian team. We come as a team, we leave as a team, and we win as a team. I am just there for whenever they need me. I have got India’s back. If it’s England vs. India, I will not lie about this. I’ll probably support India because they have been great to me. The England team was moody when I was in the Lord’s Stadium. And, I am an Indian now. So, the team means a lot to me."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar