"We are a fast learning side, confident we will bounce back" - Jason Roy

England opener Jason Roy has expressed confidence that his team can bounce back in the third T20I, despite going down in the previous game rather tamely.

India defeated England by seven wickets on Sunday, putting up a strong all-round showing to square the five-match series 1-1.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the third T20I, Jason Roy termed the England team a fast learning side. He said:

"I am very confident that we can bounce back. India is a class team, but the way we started the series in the first game, was a bit more comprehensive than what they gave us last night. I think going into the third game, we are full of confidence, in the last eight overs of our batting yesterday, we found it a bit difficult, we are a fast learning side so I am confident that we will bounce back.”

Jason Roy has been in good form in the series so far, registering scores of 49 and 46. Most of the other batsmen, however, haven’t been able to get a grip on the surfaces.

On pitches like this, you have to be a little more calculated: Jason Roy

England have redefined their cricket over the last few years by playing aggressively, especially with the bat.

However, Jason Roy admitted that England have to be prepared to face the consequences as the approach is fraught with risk in Indian conditions. The 30-year-old elaborated:

“It (aggressive batting) has worked for us in 50-over cricket. It has worked for us in the last 10 T20 games we have played. Our policy is to play aggressive cricket. But then problem is, when you are playing on pitches like this, you have to be a little more calculated. You have to assess it a bit quicker.”

Terming the experience of playing on Indian pitches a part of learning, Jason Roy added:

“Each series is a new learning experience. If you are wanting to play that (aggressive cricket) away, you have to accept that some days it is not going to go that way and you are going to be 3-4 down in a powerplay. That’s just the way it goes. But with the depth of our batting line-up, that’s the opportunity it gives the top-order batsmen.”

The third T20I of the five-match series will be played on Tuesday in Ahmedabad.