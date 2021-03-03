“We all know when Jonny wants to prove a point” – Joe Root backs Jonny Bairstow to come good

Joe Root has backed Jonny Bairstow to come good in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad against India. The England skipper has said that Jonny Bairstow is raring to go in the final Test of the series as he talked about how surviving the first few balls could be of prime importance for the batsman.

England’s decision to rest Jonny Bairstow for the first two Tests came under heavy criticism. With Bairstow regarded as one of England’s best top-order batsmen, many suggested the 31-year-old should have played all the games against India. Although Jonny Bairstow returned to the side in Ahmedabad, things didn’t quite work out, as he was dismissed for a pair in the pink-ball Test.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Joe Root admitted Jonny Bairstow is itching to prove a point against India.

“He’ll want to prove a point. We all know when Jonny wants to prove a point, that’s when you get the best out of him. So hopefully we see that this week. More than anything if he gets through his first 10-15 balls, which in all likelihood he will, he could be a real threat against India on that surface,” said Root.

In Test cricket, Jonny Bairstow has been out LBW or bowled 39 times since the start of 2016 - nobody else has been out more often in that manner over this period. #INDvENG — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) February 24, 2021

Jonny Bairstow's much-anticipated return to the playing XI was spoilt by Axar Patel. The left-arm spinner got the right-hander out for a duck in both innings, with Jonny Bairstow lasting only 11 balls in the match.

In the first innings, Jonny Bairstow failed to read a straight delivery and was caught plumb in front. In the second, he got beat all ends up, with Axar Patel breaching one through the gate and crashing into the stumps.

Despite his twin failure, Joe Root feels the time is right for Jonny Bairstow to return to form. The England skipper admitted a pair in the last game has left Jonny Bairstow disappointed.

“Jonny is a very experienced player. He’ll be disappointed (on getting a pair). When you speak to a guy, you can tell he’s very disappointed. He wants to do well and perform in an England shirt all the time. He’s very proud, and I don’t think there’s a better moment for him really going into this game,” opined Root.

Why Jonny Bairstow holds the key for England

England desperately need Jonny Bairstow to step up and perform in the final Test. Bairstow has played seven Tests in India and is one of the few English top-order batsmen with prior experience of playing Test cricket in the country.

With players like Dominic Sibley and Zak Crawley playing Test cricket in India for the first time, England's fortunes in the fourth Test could depend on Jonny Bairstow.

The batsman has performed well in the past; he has an average of 32.81 against the hosts in India. He is one of the few players who can take the attack to the opposition, and his aggressive batting style could prevent the hosts from running away with the game.

If England need runs on the board, a large chunk of them has to come from Jonny Bairstow’s bat.