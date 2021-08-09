IND vs ENG 2021: "We might see a big knock from Rohit Sharma very soon" - Saba Karim

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim believes opener Rohit Sharma is on the verge of playing a big knock. Ever since he began opening the batting in Test cricket for India, Rohit Sharma has had a fabulous record while batting at home. But in overseas Tests, he has failed to notch up big scores so far.

Rohit Sharma has registered scores of 26, 52, 44, 7, 34, 30, and 36 across seven innings as a Test opener in Australia and England. Fans observe that he has gotten set at the crease on almost all occasions but has failed to convert the starts into substantial match-defining knocks.

On the Khleneeti podcast, Saba Karim discussed Rohit's recent form with the bat and explained the technical adjustments made by the opener to tackle the likes of Anderson and Broad in challenging conditions. Saba Karim said:

"I don't feel like there is any major issue in Rohit's batting. Very soon, we might see him playing a big knock. The kind of composure and technique he displayed in the first Test was up to the mark. I watched his interview and also closely observed his batting in the Trent Bridge Test."

"I feel that he has minimized his trigger movement. Even his balance has improved very much. It helped him in leaving the deliveries outside off stump comfortably. To add to that, he has always been an aggressive batsman, but his shot selection in Tests has improved very much after he became an opener in this format," Saba Karim added.

There is a need for good starts at the top, and Rohit Sharma has been delivering them consistently: Saba Karim

Saba Karim opined that a good start from the opening batsmen is crucial when India is playing cricket in overseas conditions. He added that Rohit Sharma has consistently been delivering at the top of the order. Saba Karim said:

"I feel like these are good signs for Rohit Sharma. Even from the team's point of view, there is a need for good starts at the top, and Rohit has been delivering them consistently in recent times. We should understand that he is opening against the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad in their home conditions. If Anderson and Broad get a couple of quick wickets in the beginning spell, then there is a danger of collapse of the Indian batting line-up."

"That is why we should not only want Rohit Sharma to score big runs, but we should hope that he will continue to give good starts in the opening department and blunt the new ball threat. We can see the situation of the England team's batting unit. It is because they are not getting any contributions from the openers. It is a very important aspect, especially in such tough conditions, the opener's role is more significant," concluded Saba Karim.

