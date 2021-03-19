“We were all quite stunned with that start” – Virat Kohli on Suryakumar Yadav’s blazing knock

Virat Kohli has admitted that Suryakumar Yadav’s debut innings in T20Is left the Indian team in awe.

Suryakumar Yadav put together a Man of the Match performance in the fourth T20I against England in Ahmedabad after coming out to bat at No.3 and scoring a brilliant 31-ball-57.

The Indian captain praised the right-hander for his blazing effort and was impressed with how he batted fearlessly, saying in this regard at the post-match presentation ceremony:

“I would like to mention Surya’s innings. I think playing at this level with top-quality bowlers who bowl at pace, it’s not easy to just walk in at 3 in your first game and just start off like that. Outstanding, we were all quite stunned with that start.”

Suryakumar Yadav scored the first runs of his T20I career with a trademark flick. Unfazed by the big stage, he flicked a 143 kmph+ bouncer off Jofra Archer for a six over fine leg. The 30-year-old continued his assault against England’s bowlers, ensuring that India didn't falter in the powerplay period.

The batsman hit shots all over the park and looked set for a big score before he got out under controversial circumstances. However, Virat Kohli was satisfied with what he saw in Ahmedabad, saying in this regard:

“He (Yadav) completely stamped his authority from ball one. I think the bowlers were under pressure throughout (while bowling to him). The way he played the leggie and manoeuvred the bowlers beautifully, I think (that) put us in a great position.”

Virat Kohli reserves special praise for Hardik Pandya

Virat Kohli happy to have Hardik Pandya, the bowler, back

While Suryakumar Yadav had a match to remember, his Mumbai Indians teammate Hardik Pandya was at his best as well.

Virat Kohli admitted that he was happy to see Hardik Pandya return to form with the ball.

“I am happier with Hardik bowling his four overs and the way he bowled. It’s something that augurs well for us. If he continues his bowling form like that, in any form of the game, we become a very very strong unit,” said Virat Kohli.

Interestingly, Hardik Pandya was tasked with bowling with the new ball in the fourth T20I. The 27-year-old bowled overs two and five before bowling the ninth. He then returned to bowl a clutch death-over, the 18th of the English innings, with the match very much in the balance at that stage.

Explaining his decision to hand Pandya the new ball, Virat Kohli revealed that the all-rounder’s performances in the nets prompted him to do so.

“In the practice session before the series started, with the new ball, he was very potent. I didn’t want to bring him on in a situation where he is trying to defend runs from ball one. He has skill with the ball. He clicked 140+ a few times. If he can bowl in rhythm, he can pick up wickets with the new ball as well,” gushed Kohli.

The all-rounder was outstanding with the ball, finishing with outstanding figures of 4-0-16-2. Pandya picked up the wickets of Jason Roy and Sam Curran.

Praising Pandya for his contribution with the ball, Virat Kohli said:

“We saw him bowling beautifully and put enough pressure on Jason Roy in the middle overs and get that crucial wicket for us. Then, in the end, another breakthrough with Sam Curran. His spell was crucial. I think Hardik’s role in defence of that total was very very crucial.”

Both Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya had solid outings against England on Thursday.

The Mumbai Indians duo will be buzzing to take the field on Saturday as the hosts seek to wrap up the enthralling five-match T20I series in Ahmedabad on Saturday.