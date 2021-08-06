IND vs ENG 2021: "We reward carelessness too much"- Twitterati split over Rishabh Pant's approach

Rishabh Pant has once again departed through a soft dismissal against England at a time when Team India needed him to carry on. The southpaw scored 25 runs off 20 balls. However, his habit of going through the shot with hard hands is what proved to be his undoing.

Ollie Robinson pitched the ball on length and got it to bounce a bit extra than what Rishabh Pant would have anticipated. Playing a check drive, the ball hit the splice of the bat and went straight into the hands of Jonny Bairstow at short cover.

Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant's soft dismissal

Fans on Twitter were split on how Rishabh Pant was dismissed. While some believe the 23-year-old should have shown a bit more maturity in his strokeplay, others looked at his runs as a valuable contribution in the conditions. Here are some of the reactions to his dismissal.

There should not be any criticism of Rishabh Pant if he tries to slog in Swinging Conditions to score 20-25 runs. These runs down the order are decent enough even if it is through slogging.



I mean those 3 players who had the technique shat their bed with total of huge 9 runs — Aditya Pandey (@Tweet_by_Aditya) August 6, 2021

Rishabh pant is an idiot...never liked his approach to counter attack in tests....you cant have gabba every day — Darshan (@deekuonfire) August 6, 2021

Rishabh pant gives the much needed momentum,even though he scores a few runs sometimes....pujara takes away the momentum....that is why pant is a match winner and so important and pujara well..... #RishabhPant #pujara #IndvsEng — nsh11 (@nsh11) August 6, 2021

No problem at all with the approach with which Rishabh Pant plays..the problem has been no.3, 4 and 5 all along. #ENGvsIND — Harsh Raikar (@notsoharshhh) August 6, 2021

Top edge ka six & then an ordinary ball jisko defend karna tha uspe catching practice karwa dee, all the talent in the world means nothing with such poor shot selection

Rishabh Pant is much better than this#IndvsEngpic.twitter.com/yRv2TyVo08 — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) August 6, 2021

These days Ravindra Jadeja @imjadeja is giving more confidence than Rishabh Pant @RishabhPant17 in test matches...🏏 #ENGvsIND — Itz Pawan (@pwnmagic333) August 6, 2021

#ENGvsIND #RishabhPant



Rishabh Pant coming to bat in a Test Match - pic.twitter.com/NqOfqG8sQP — Just a Behrupiya (@wittyshaman) August 6, 2021

Rishabh Pant is playing "IRRESPONSIBLE" form of Test Cricket after that 4th Test Match against Australia held in Brisbane .#ENGvsIND #pant — Vinay Kalra (@vinaykalra3) August 6, 2021

Dinesh kartik is already in england. Take Rishabh Pant out and replace him with @DineshKarthik #IndvsEng #BCCI @SGanguly99 — mogambokushhua (@mogambokushhua3) August 6, 2021

Sometimes we reward carelessness way too much#RishabhPant #ENGvIND — Cricket Jarvis (@CricketJarvis) August 6, 2021

India resumed Day 3 on 125-4 and would have wanted KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant to remain in the middle and get a big partnership. While Rahul looked calm and composed at the crease, Pant looked a bit fidgety in his strokeplay.

Rishabh Pant did dance down the track and hit James Anderson for a boundary with disdain, but most of his boundaries were off edges. He never looked settled at the crease and had to pay the price with his wicket in the end.

Ravindra Jadeja has joined Rahul at the crease and the duo have taken India past England's first innings score. The visitors will be hoping to get a sizeable first-innings lead as a crucial fourth innings beckons.

England, on the other hand, will be hopeful of wrapping up India's lower order quickly and batting well in the second innings. Rahul has looked extremely good and will back himself to get a hundred. With Jadeja alongside him and Shardul Thakur yet to come, England might need to work hard to bowl India out.

