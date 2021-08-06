IND vs ENG 2021: "We reward carelessness too much"- Twitterati split over Rishabh Pant's approach

Rishabh Pant has once again departed through a soft dismissal against England at a time when Team India needed him to carry on. The southpaw scored 25 runs off 20 balls. However, his habit of going through the shot with hard hands is what proved to be his undoing.
Ollie Robinson pitched the ball on length and got it to bounce a bit extra than what Rishabh Pant would have anticipated. Playing a check drive, the ball hit the splice of the bat and went straight into the hands of Jonny Bairstow at short cover.
Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant's soft dismissal
Fans on Twitter were split on how Rishabh Pant was dismissed. While some believe the 23-year-old should have shown a bit more maturity in his strokeplay, others looked at his runs as a valuable contribution in the conditions. Here are some of the reactions to his dismissal.
India resumed Day 3 on 125-4 and would have wanted KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant to remain in the middle and get a big partnership. While Rahul looked calm and composed at the crease, Pant looked a bit fidgety in his strokeplay.
Rishabh Pant did dance down the track and hit James Anderson for a boundary with disdain, but most of his boundaries were off edges. He never looked settled at the crease and had to pay the price with his wicket in the end.
Ravindra Jadeja has joined Rahul at the crease and the duo have taken India past England's first innings score. The visitors will be hoping to get a sizeable first-innings lead as a crucial fourth innings beckons.
England, on the other hand, will be hopeful of wrapping up India's lower order quickly and batting well in the second innings. Rahul has looked extremely good and will back himself to get a hundred. With Jadeja alongside him and Shardul Thakur yet to come, England might need to work hard to bowl India out.