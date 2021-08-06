IND vs ENG 2021: "We will get to see Anderson vs Kohli throughout the series" - Inzamam-ul-Haq 

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq expects to see more of the riveting contest between James Anderson and Virat Kohli after the rivalry was renewed once again on Day 2 of the first Test.

Anderson scalped the wicket of the Indian skipper with a tempting delivery just outside the off-stump that held its line a bit. Kohli could not resist despite being new at the crease and was punished for his unwarranted intent and walked back to the pavilion for a surprising golden duck.

Looking back on the back-and-forth battle between James Anderson and Virat Kohli, Inzamam noted how Kohli has played well at Trent Bridge before and expects a lot more from this particular match-up going forward. Speaking on his YouTube channel. Inzamam said:

'Anderson vs Kohli has been quite a contest over the years. It was there in the beginning, then we did not get to see it for a while but whenever these two have come across, Anderson has been able to dismiss him 8 to 9 times. But Virat played him well last time at Trent Bridge, so now we will get to see this riveting battle throughout the series. Both are big players, world-class players, so momentum will keep swinging."

Indian players are stroke players, should stick to their strengths: Inzamam-ul-Haq

India failed to make the most of the solid start provided by KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. The duo put on an immaculate 97-run stand, which marked the highest opening partnership outside the subcontinent in 14 years.

Inzamam noted how Rohit Sharma was playing as a restricted version of himself and urged him to play his natural game and keep the scoreboard ticking. Inzamam added that being overtly defensive is no longer a necessity in Test cricket anymore. He elaborated:

'Rohit Sharma is basically a stroke player. If you inhibit your strokes, it will be difficult for you later on. He has scored 36 off 107 deliveries. Had he faced this many deliveries in ODI or any other format, he would have scored a century. He is playing too defensively keeping the Test format in mind. This is not Rohit Sharma's game and it is not required in the format nowadays as well. Indian batsmen are stroke players and should stick to their strengths.'

Rain halted proceedings on Day 2 just as the momentum switched towards the favor of the hosts. India's middle order collapse has brought in Rishabh Pant at the crease, who joins the settled KL Rahul at the other end.

