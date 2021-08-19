IND vs ENG 2021: "What a beautiful day" - Suryakumar Yadav enjoys his time in the UK

Suryakumar Yadav, who has joined Team India in the UK for the five-match Test series against England, is enjoying his time in the country.

Fresh off a historic victory at Lord's on Monday, the cricketers are currently spending some time with their families before beginning their preparations for the third Test. Suryakumar Yadav was also seen spending quality time with his wife in the UK.

He recently shared a story on Instagram where he can be seen wearing an Indian team' pullover.

"What a beautiful day," Suryakumar Yadav captioned the image.

Suryakumar Yadav enjoying a day out in the UK.

Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw have joined the squad after Team India suffered a couple of injuries in the lead-up to the series. The Mumbai cricketers landed in the UK from Colombo and underwent a mandatory 10-day quarantine before linking up with the full squad at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium in London.

While Shubman Gill was ruled out of the entire series with an aggravated knee injury, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan copped blows while playing for Select County XI in the warm-up game.

Suryakumar Yadav has scored 5326 runs in 77 first-class games

Since making his first-class debut in 2010, Suryakumar Yadav has gone on to become one of the most consistent run-scorers in domestic cricket in the last decade.

So far, Yadav has played 77 matches, scoring 5326 runs, including 14 centuries at an average of 44.01. Suryakumar Yadav formed an integral part of Mumbai's batting lineup as they dominated the domestic tournaments.

With Team India up 1-0 in the series, it is unlikely that Virat Kohli will change his set 'template' in the upcoming matches. However, Suryakumar Yadav will gain a lot by sharing the dressing room with some of the stalwarts in red-ball cricket.

The third Test between India and England will begin on August 25 at Headingley in Leeds.

