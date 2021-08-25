IND vs ENG 2021: What is the record for most catches in an innings in Test cricket?

The record for the most catches in an innings in Test cricket is seven, and four players have accomplished the feat. Unsurprisingly, all four are wicketkeepers.

Wasim Bari (February 1979, for Pakistan vs New Zealand), Bob Taylor (February 1980, for England vs India), Ian Smith (February 1991, for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka) and Ridley Jacobs (December 2000, for West Indies vs Australia) are the men who hold this unique record.

Among non-wicketkeepers, 13 fielders have taken five catches in an innings in Test cricket. The most recent instance happened in January earlier this year, when Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne accomplished the feat against England.

Jos Buttler has taken five catches on Day 1 of the third India-England Test

OUT!!! 💥



Ollie Robinson strikes, Rishabh Pant gone for 2 😣



Jos Buttler with his 5th catch of the match 🧤



🇮🇳 in deep, deep trouble at 58/5#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ngrnvw6Fft — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 25, 2021

Jos Buttler has taken five catches in the first innings of the ongoing Headingley Test between England and India. The English keeper has been involved in all five dismissals on Day 1 so far.

After India captain Virat Kohli finally won the toss and elected to bat, England's veteran fast bowler Jimmy Anderson ran through the top order in a fiery opening spell. The 39-year-old scalped the wickets of KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli, inducing loose shots outside off.

Ollie Robinson joined in on the fun by dismissing Ajinkya Rahane just before Lunch, and then scalped Rishabh Pant on the other side of the interval. At the moment, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja are desperately trying to keep India in the game against the rampant hosts.

India's shot selection has left a lot to be desired today and they need a miracle to reach a sizeable first-innings score. England, on their part, have produced an admirable comeback after the morale-sapping defeat they endured at Lord's.

Edited by Sai Krishna