IND vs ENG 2021: What is India's highest 4th innings chase in England?

England have set a target of 209 for Virat Kohli-led India in the first Test at Trent Bridge. The visitors pared down 52 of these on Saturday at the cost of KL Rahul's wicket, and now need 157 more on Day 5 to win the Test and take the lead in the series.

Although India bat deep and the pitch didn't pose any drastic issues for the batsmen on Day 4, it will be a tall order.

The only time India have chased a total of over 150 to win a Test in England was their maiden victory in the country under the leadership of Ajit Wadekar four decades ago. It took 101 overs, six wickets, and contributions from Wadekar (40), Dilip Sardesai (40), Gundappa Viswanath (33) and Farokh Engineer (28) to chase down 173 in that match.

Apart from this game, India have two successful chases in England - the targets were 136 and 73.

In 2018, Kohli's men lost four of the five Tests in England, with three of them being failed chases. They failed to score 194, 245 and 474, with the margin of defeat being the lowest - 31 runs - in the first game. Incidentally, the visitors' only victory came at Trent Bridge, but it was also the lone match where England were doing the chasing in the fourth innings.

How is India's record at Trent Bridge?

Trent Bridge has been the one of the most successful venues for India, with two of their seven victories in England coming at the ground. India have also managed three draws and lost just two Tests here.

Most games here are won batting first, which also reflects in the average fourth-innings score of just 160. For India to better it by 49 runs and break their own record in the process, a joint effort from all the batsmen - led by the troika of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane - will be required.

