Why VVS Laxman thinks Suryakumar Yadav is the “perfect role model for youngsters”

VVS Laxman showered praise on Suryakumar Yadav, calling him a great role model for youngsters. The legendary batsman lauded Suryakumar Yadav for being patient while waiting for his chance, advising young cricketers to learn from his perseverance.

Suryakumar Yadav earned a much-awaited call-up to the national team last month when he was picked for the five-match T20 series against England. The 31-year-old got his chance after knocking on the door for several years with impressive performances in the IPL and the domestic circuit.

VVS Laxman talked about the batsman on Star Sports’ show ‘Game Plan’, praising him for not losing hope despite not making the squad until now.

"He deserves it. I think he is a great role model for youngsters, especially in India; because they lose patience very quickly -- all positive run-getters in first-class cricket expect (themselves) to get into the Indian team, but it is difficult."

Many expected Suryakumar Yadav to be picked for the India vs Australia series down under after he scored 480 runs in the 2020 IPL. After he missed out on the plane to Australia, VVS Laxman pointed out how Suryakumar Yadav didn’t let the rejection bog him down.

"There is so much quality, so much talent and so much competition, but what did Suryakumar do? He goes back to first-class cricket, scores runs for Mumbai, whenever he gets an opportunity for Mumbai Indians he is a positive run-getter."

Suryakumar Yadav set to feature against England

💬 Dreams do come true: Suryakumar Yadav 👍🙌@surya_14kumar speaks to @ameyatilak about his maiden #TeamIndia call-up, what he is looking forward to, virtues of being patient and more. 👌👌 @Paytm #INDvENG



Read the full interview 👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 26, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav has carved a niche for himself as an explosive T20 batsman, who can play in several positions. He has opened for Mumbai Indians in the past, while also playing at No.3 and No.4 on several occasions.

His IPL record over the past three years has been outstanding, with Suryakumar Yadav amassing 1,416 runs during the period.

Advertisement

It is unclear how Suryakumar Yadav fits into India’s T20 setup. Irrespective of whether he plays or not, VVS Laxman claimed the batsman deserves his place in the squad.

"He plays in tough situations and wins the match and that's what you expect from a player. Ultimately there is a saying which my coach taught me early on, 'If the selectors are not opening the door, break open the door!' the only way you can do that is by your performance -- we're not sure if he will get to be in the playing XI but he definitely deserves a spot in the squad of that T20 Indian team."