IND vs ENG 2021: "Will be very surprised if Rohit Sharma has a big impact against England"- Brad Hogg

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg reckons Indian opener Rohit Sharma might struggle in the Test series against England. The left-arm wrist-spinner pointed out how drastically the 34-year-old's average drops when he bats away from home in Tests.

Brad Hogg believes the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad are excellent exponents of swing bowling and could trouble Rohit Sharma with the new ball. The opener has had problems facing swing bowling in the past and that doesn't give Hogg a lot of confidence in Sharma.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg explained why he feels Rohit Sharma might just have a mediocre Test series in England. Hogg said:

"He Rohit Sharma is in India, he averages 79 (in Tests). But when he goes away, he only averages 27. Then we go to England, it even gets worse - it's just 24. I think he is going to have a few issues against the likes of Broad and Anderson, especially opening the batting against the Duke ball. I will be very surprised if he has a big impact in this series."

England series will define Rohit Sharma as a Test cricketer: Brad Hogg

Rohit Sharma needs 321 runs in 6 or fewer innings to break Virat Kohli’s record of fastest to 3000 test runs (in terms of innings) #RohitSharma #EngvsInd pic.twitter.com/e4HPINIieM — The Cricketist (@dCricketist) July 23, 2021

Rohit Sharma has looked like a completely different batsman since he started opening in Test cricket. He also looked quite comfortable at the position in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and got starts in both innings.

The 34-year-old also looked good in the two Tests he played Down Under and Hogg feels this might keep Rohit in good stead ahead of such an important series. However, the 50-year-old also believes the upcoming series could determine whether or not Rohit Sharma will become a true Indian great in Tests.

"We all know how good he (Rohit) is and this has been one of the kryptonite in his game at Test level, performing away from India. England probably for an Indian batsman, has the hardest conditions to adjust to. He has had plenty of time over there so if he is going to do it, it has got to be this time. I think this will define him as a Test cricketer," Brad Hogg signed off.

Edited by Diptanil Roy