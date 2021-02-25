“Worst DRS partnership in history” – Twitter trolls Virat Kohli and R Ashwin after latest howler

Virat Kohli and R Ashwin combined to take another poor review on Thursday, with fans quick to troll the pair.
The incident took place during England’s second innings of the ongoing day-night Test in Ahmedabad, where Ravichandran Ashwin convinced Virat Kohli to take an on-field decision upstairs.
With R Ashwin’s delivery hitting Dominic Sibley on the front pad, the Indian team went up in appeal, but the umpire said 'not out'. Nevertheless, Virat Kohli reviewed the decision, but ball tracking proved that height was an issue, as the ball would have gone over the stumps.
After India lost a review early on, many fans took to Twitter to troll Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli. This isn’t the first time Ashwin managed to convince Virat Kohli to take a review.
A similar incident happened in the England first innings after Stuart Broad was adjudged 'not out'. After Ashwin persuaded Virat Kohli to take a review, ball tracking showed that the ball would have missed the stumps.
Twitterati pick up on Virat Kohli- R Ashwin DRS gaffes
The duo has struggled with DRS in recent games, with Ashwin convincing Virat Kohli multiple times to take what turned out to be poor reviews.
After the pair's latest DRS gaffe, fans termed Virat Kohli and R Ashwin the worst DRS partnership in the history of cricket.
Most fans were disappointed with how Virat Kohli tends to get convinced by R Ashwin and ends up wasting valuable reviews. From hilarious reactions and comical memes to some left-field suggestions for the Indian captain, here are some of the best tweets going around.
R Ashwin, however, managed to send Ben Stokes back to the pavilion. With the off-spinner also cleaning up Ollie Pope and trapping Joffra Archer in front, the 34-year-old became the second-fastest bowler (77 Tests) to take 400 wickets.
Despite a few dodgy reviews by Team India, the second Test is poised for an early finish, as England are only ahead by 42 runs and have three wickets in hand.