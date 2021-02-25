“Worst DRS partnership in history” – Twitter trolls Virat Kohli and R Ashwin after latest howler

Virat Kohli and R Ashwin combined to take another poor review on Thursday, with fans quick to troll the pair.

The incident took place during England’s second innings of the ongoing day-night Test in Ahmedabad, where Ravichandran Ashwin convinced Virat Kohli to take an on-field decision upstairs.

With R Ashwin’s delivery hitting Dominic Sibley on the front pad, the Indian team went up in appeal, but the umpire said 'not out'. Nevertheless, Virat Kohli reviewed the decision, but ball tracking proved that height was an issue, as the ball would have gone over the stumps.

After India lost a review early on, many fans took to Twitter to troll Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli. This isn’t the first time Ashwin managed to convince Virat Kohli to take a review.

A similar incident happened in the England first innings after Stuart Broad was adjudged 'not out'. After Ashwin persuaded Virat Kohli to take a review, ball tracking showed that the ball would have missed the stumps.

Twitterati pick up on Virat Kohli- R Ashwin DRS gaffes

The duo has struggled with DRS in recent games, with Ashwin convincing Virat Kohli multiple times to take what turned out to be poor reviews.

After the pair's latest DRS gaffe, fans termed Virat Kohli and R Ashwin the worst DRS partnership in the history of cricket.

Most fans were disappointed with how Virat Kohli tends to get convinced by R Ashwin and ends up wasting valuable reviews. From hilarious reactions and comical memes to some left-field suggestions for the Indian captain, here are some of the best tweets going around.

Sometimes I think, Ashwin and Kohli taking review is same as this instrument! Useless😐 #INDvsENG_2021 pic.twitter.com/piqGYJQ9Lp — Dhyey Upadhyay (@Dhyey_2302) February 25, 2021

ASHWiN x KOHLI are the worse DRS review partnership in the history of cricket #INDvENG — weCricket (@wecricket_) February 25, 2021

Ashwin and Kohli should teach kids how NOT to review a decision #INDvsENG — A F R I D I (@CuriousMind143) February 25, 2021

Another review wasted cos of Ashwin's pressure on Kohli for taking the review#INDvENG — Gurmeet Singh Deol🎶 (@GurmeetSingh42) February 25, 2021

Kohli has to control his impulsive need to review... Ashwin is a bit like Stuart Broad that way. Every time they are convinced the umpire got it wrong. #INDvENG #PinkBallTest — TANSEN (@TannyHabib) February 25, 2021

Is anyone keeping track of how many reviews Ashwin-Kohli have wasted? — Vee (@Arey_Yaar) February 25, 2021

If Kohli listens to Ashwin everytime... India will run out of reviews in 1 session.#INDvENG #INDvsENG — Abhi (@abhi_nufc) February 25, 2021

And managed to waste a review again. Kohli has to wonder how Ashwin continues to coax him into taking false reviews #INDvEND — Noor (@NNoorShaikh) February 25, 2021

Kohli and Ashwin are not the best pair for reviews #INDvENG — Ag (@zard_tw) February 25, 2021

Kohli should field at deep square leg in Ashwin's over. So till the time he reaches pitch for DRS conversation, time gets over. #INDvENG — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 25, 2021

Lost count of how many times we've lost a review when Kohli takes ages to take the DRS off Ashwin's bowling. #INDvENG — Prasen Moudgal (@Prasen_m4299) February 25, 2021

Typical Kohli-Ashwin burning reviews#INDvEND — Siddhesh Yeole (@siddhesh_1680) February 24, 2021

Ashwin is great at a lot of things, but not being unbiased when asking for reviews. Kohli needs to STOP getting convinced by him. #INDvENG #INDvsENG #DRS — Maddy Ravi (@missmaddenstein) February 25, 2021

R Ashwin, however, managed to send Ben Stokes back to the pavilion. With the off-spinner also cleaning up Ollie Pope and trapping Joffra Archer in front, the 34-year-old became the second-fastest bowler (77 Tests) to take 400 wickets.

Despite a few dodgy reviews by Team India, the second Test is poised for an early finish, as England are only ahead by 42 runs and have three wickets in hand.