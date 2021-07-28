IND vs ENG 2021: Wriddhiman Saha takes to his Twitter as he resumes training after completing his isolation period

Wriddhiman Saha has finally resumed training as he joined the Indian team in Durham after completing his isolation period. He posted an image on his Twitter account expressing his happiness at being back. Saha was forced into isolation as he was in close contact with throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani, who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Wriddhiman Saha is among India's best wicket-keepers in red-ball cricket. Although Rishabh Pant has taken his spot in the Test team due to his brilliant batting performances, Saha remains in the scheme of things in red-ball cricket. He has often been criticized for his inability to play good innings in overseas conditions, however, his wicket-keeping skills are probably the best that India can have.

India missed the services of both their specialist keepers in the warm-up game against the County XI. This was because Saha was in isolation while Pant had tested positive for COVID-19. KL Rahul took over the keeping duties and also scored a magnificent hundred in the warm-up game. Rahul's great knock has made things even tougher for Saha.

Wriddhiman Saha would look to capitalize on any opportunity he gets

India play England in a five-match Test series. Saha will be aware that his services may be required at any given time. Playing Test matches is very draining for players and fitness issues are bound to occur. If given the opportunity, Saha would be looking to put his poor overseas record to an end. An England tour would be the perfect opportunity for him to prove his worth with the bat.

🎥 Sample that for a fun drill session to get the side charged up! 👌 👌#TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/0jUyaeWe6b — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2021

Rishabh Pant has come a long way in the last year but is still often criticized for being reckless with the bat. Saha is already superior to Pant when it comes to his ability with the gloves and if he can prove his worth with the bat, he can surely give Pant a fight for the wicket-keeper's spot.

The India versus England series is scheduled to begin on August 4. India will be looking to do well on this tour after their loss in the World Test Championship Final. The first Test match will be played in Nottingham. It is a long five-match series and both teams will be looking to start on a positive note to set-up the rest of the series.

