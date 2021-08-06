IND vs ENG 2021: Zaheer Khan compares "team man" KL Rahul with Rahul Dravid

Zaheer Khan has likened opening batsman KL Rahul to batting legend Rahul Dravid for the 29-year-old's altrustic attitude towards the Indian team. The former pacer said it could either be a connection of their names or home state, but the comparisons between the two Karnataka batsmen are fair and even a compliment to KL Rahul.

Zaheer Khan's observation came in reply to a question on Cricbuzz. The 42-year-old was asked whether he sees any similarities between Rahul Dravid and KL Rahul, considering how both have batted at different positions for the team, even if it meant giving up their own comfortable spots. In reply, he said:

"Absolutely. Add another point - 'that' Rahul also held the wicketkeeping gloves for the team and this Rahul did the same as well. It could either be the Bangalore connection or the connection of their names but he's very talented too. Rahul Dravid has done so much for India that this show won't suffice to talk about it. But yes, seeing such a role model who has done so much for the team compared to him and seeing that he's being looked at with the same eyes, KL Rahul would be very happy."

KL Rahul is only the fourth Indian opener to score two 80+ scores in England this century.



The list also includes:



Rahul Dravid

Virender Sehwag

Murali Vijay#ENGVIND pic.twitter.com/o8tkW8aeCd — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) August 6, 2021

Although he has always been a Test opener, KL Rahul has donned multiple roles in white-ball teams, including during the 2019 World Cups. In this series as well, the right-hander was originally slated to play as a middle-order batsman but took the opening job at the eleventh hour when Mayank Agarwal had to pull out due to concussion.

"KL Rahul will be talked about a lot throughout this series" - Zaheer Khan

He said he wanted to go out there and do the job for his team and @klrahul11 has done exactly that.



Here’s a recap of the interview with the versatile batsman conducted before the first Test.



📽️📽️ https://t.co/rh0ynzto71 #ENGvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/jgjVL1fMh5 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2021

Zaheer Khan's comments come in light of KL Rahul's magnificent half-century at Trent Bridge. He scored a patient 214-ball 84 in difficult conditions to allow his team to take a crucial first-innings lead over England.

Zaheer Khan suggested that with this knock, Rahul has ensured he will get more chances on the tour. He further lauded the 29-year-old for his application and clarity despite returning to Test cricket after almost two years. The former pacer added:

"KL Rahul will be talked about a lot throughout this series. The way he has utilized the opportunity, the application he has shown, the way he's leaving balls and even some of the coverdrives he has played, the head position and the perfect lean, he surely deserves praise."

Since KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja's dismissals, India have eked out their lead to over 50. It will be interesting to see how much the tailenders can add to the already competitive total.

