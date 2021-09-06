IND vs ENG 2021: Zaheer Khan lauds Rishabh Pant's mature knock in second innings of Oval Test

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan was impressed with the maturity that wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant displayed during his patient 106-ball knock of 50 on the fourth day of The Oval Test.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Zaheer Khan reckoned that Pant can sometimes get sucked into his role as a dasher. However, the 23-year-old trusted his defensive technique and molded his game based on the match situation.

Khan said:

"The ability to adjust your game according to the match situation is a sign of a good player and that is what Rishabh Pant showed in this inning. It's not like that Rishabh Pant can't play this type of innings but sometimes he drifts away into his role of a dasher."

Pant came under severe criticism for his reckless strokeplay in the first innings. He came to the crease in the second innings after India lost the wickets of Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane in quick succession.

The match and the series were on the line and one felt that Pant’s wicket would open the floodgates for the English seamers. However, the 23-year-old showed remarkable maturity as he exhibited a lot of patience throughout his 167-minute stay at the crease.

Rishabh Pant also benefitted from Shardul Thakur's presence at the other end - Zaheer Khan

Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur added a crucial 100 runs for the 7th wicket on Day 4

Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur added a valuable 100 runs for the 7th wicket as the duo weathered the storm after India had lost three quick wickets in the morning session.

The pair cashed-in after their lunch break and displayed their full range of strokes. Shardul Thakur, especially, once again looked in imperious touch during his stay at the crease.

Thakur smashed a 72-ball 60 - an innings which included seven fours and a six. However, one thing that stood out from his knock was the patience that he displayed.

The duo frequently rotated the strike throughout their association in the middle. Khan believes the presence of Thakur at the other end would have also helped Pant calm his nerves.

Khan said:

"When you get a good platform from the top-order, it is the responsibility of batsmen down the order to cash on it and Rishabh Pant played the role brilliantly today. He also benefited from the manner in which Shardul Thakur was batting at the other end as it helped him to rotate the strike regularly," Zaheer Khan said.

The partnership was eventually broken by Joe Root, who induced an outside edge off Shardul in the 137th over.

Pant followed immediately after he scored his first half-century of the series when he danced down the track and miscued an attempted lofted shot. He ended up giving Moeen Ali a simple return catch and the agony on his face was quite evident.

