Jasprit Bumrah claims 6 for 19 as India thump England by 10 wickets in 1st ODI

India beat England by 10 wickets in the first ODI at the Kennington Oval in London on Tuesday (July 12).

Jasprit Bumrah claimed his career-best figures of 6 for 19 as India bundled out England for 110 in 25.2 overs. Bowling first after winning the toss, Indian pacers Bumrah and Mohammed Shami (3 for 31) completely dominated England’s batters.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma (76* off 58) and Shikhar Dhawan (31* off 54) then completed the formalities as the Men in Blue pounded the Englishmen into submission. India got home with 188 balls to spare.

Bumrah got Team India off to an incredible start, dismissing Jason Roy and Joe Root for ducks in the second over of the innings. Roy’s horror run continued as he dragged a wide delivery back onto his stumps.

Root got a brute, which bounced viciously outside off, and he could only nick the ball to the keeper. England registered a third consecutive duck when Ben Stokes (0) inside-edged a brilliant delivery from Shami that nipped back in from around the wicket. Pant pounced to his right to pull off a one-handed catch.

There was no end to England’s woes as Bumrah claimed two more big scalps to leave the hosts reeling at 26 for 5. Jonny Bairstow (7) poked at one outside off stump and an alert Pant took another impressive catch, leaping in front of first slip.

Livingstone (0) attempted some 'Bazball' by walking down the wicket but was completely beaten by the movement. The ball missed his aimless swish and crashed into the stumps.

Prasidh Krishna (1/26) then helped himself to a wicket as Moeen Ali (14) chipped a low return catch to the bowler.

Amid the carnage, England skipper Jos Buttler tried to hold the innings together. He hit six fours in his 32-ball 30 but failed to carry on. Buttler became Shami’s second victim, caught on the boundary off a well-directed short ball. With this wicket, Shami (80 matches) became the fastest Indian to 150 ODI scalps.

The 31-year-old picked up a third wicket when he crashed through Craig Overton’s (8) defence with a good length delivery. At 68 for 8, England were in danger of being bowled out for under 100. However, David Willey (21) and Brydon Carse (15) added 35 runs for the ninth wicket to ensure England at least reached triple figures.

Bumrah returned to end the stand as he castled Carse with a yorker and completed a memorable five-wicket haul. He finished with his best ODI figures of 6 for 19 when he bowled Willey, who missed his attempted scoop.

With his last scalp, Bumrah became the first Indian pace bowler to take six wickets in an ODI in England. The hosts’ total of 110 is their lowest in one-dayers against India.

Rohit Sharma finds form as India chase 111 with ease

Rohit Sharma in full flow during the first ODI. Pic: Getty Images

Chasing 111, Team India openers Rohit and Dhawan added 114 runs as the hosts could not make any impact on the experienced duo. Dhawan could have been run out without facing a ball.

Rohit chipped the first ball towards midwicket and the two batters tentatively went for a single. Dhawan had given up but the fielder, Jonny Bairstow, failed to gather the ball cleanly and the left-hander survived.

Dhawan, who only plays ODIs for India these days, looked rusty and poked at a few deliveries outside off stump. He was lucky not to nick any of them. At the other end, Rohit slammed Willey for a maximum over fine leg in the fifth over. Then, Dhawan also gained some momentum, crunching Reece Topley for consecutive fours through the off side.

The prolific opening pair brought up another 50-run stand when Rohit slammed Overton for a six over long leg. Rohit could have been dismissed on 45 as Buttler reviewed an lbw decision off Carse’s bowling that was given not out by the on-field umpire. The Indian captain survived on the umpire’s call as the ball was only clipping the stumps.

Rohit reached his fifty in style, hooking a short ball from Carse over fine leg for a maximum. He clubbed a four and six in the same over as the visitors raced to victory. Dhawan took India past the finish line in commanding fashion, slashing a wide ball from Carse to deep point for four.

India vs England 2022: Who was Player of the Match in 1st ODI?

Bumrah was the standout performer for India. His six-fer crushed England as they registered their lowest-ever total against the Men in Blue. Shami provided fine support with his three-wicket haul.

With the bat, Indian captain Rohit returned to form with a sublime 76 not out.

Bumrah was the obvious choice for Player of the Match for his fabulous spell.

