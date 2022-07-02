"36 & 35 - name of Stuart Broad's biography by an Indian" - Fans blast Broad for being smashed by Jasprit Bumrah for 35 runs at Edgbaston

One of England's greatest fast bowlers ever, Stuart Broad added another unwanted record to his name on Saturday as he conceded 35 runs in one over against Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah during the Edgbaston Test.

The visitors had just one wicket remaining and Bumrah was looking for some quick runs during India's first innings. Instead of bowling a tight line outside the off-stump to find the edge, Broad looked to bounce Bumrah out.

The plan backfired as that allowed the Indian captain to free up his long levers and he scored 29 runs off the bat, with the other six being extras. Broad thus went on to bowl the most expensive over in Test history.

Fans on Twitter reminded Broad about how he was smashed for six sixes in an over by Yuvraj Singh 15 years ago in the T20 World Cup. They roasted the veteran pacer for getting smashed all around the park and looking helpless in front of a tailender.

Here are some of the reactions:

Gabbbar @GabbbarSingh 36 & 35



~Name of Stuart Broad’s biography by an Indian 36 & 35~Name of Stuart Broad’s biography by an Indian

Not Daniel Alexander @_UnrealDaniel



#ENGvIND Stuart Broad is a man of singular focus and unwavering commitment. He wants all the records. Not satisfied with having the most expensive over in T20Is, he set his eyes on the most expensive over in Tests - and ACHIEVED IT. Stuart Broad is a man of singular focus and unwavering commitment. He wants all the records. Not satisfied with having the most expensive over in T20Is, he set his eyes on the most expensive over in Tests - and ACHIEVED IT.#ENGvIND

Manya @CSKian716 Notched up 400 when, at one point, even 250 seemed far-fetched. Thank you Pant, Jaddu, Shami, Bumrah, Crawley and Broad. Notched up 400 when, at one point, even 250 seemed far-fetched. Thank you Pant, Jaddu, Shami, Bumrah, Crawley and Broad.

Udit @udit_buch Never let a Punjabi bat against Broad Never let a Punjabi bat against Broad

Andrew Flintoff @musafir_hu_yar Stuart broad said, "Real Id se aao Yuvraj Singh" to Bumrah Stuart broad said, "Real Id se aao Yuvraj Singh" to Bumrah

Gaurav Kalra @gauravkalra75 funnily that's not the most runs stuart broad has conceded to an indian batter in an over #ENGvIND funnily that's not the most runs stuart broad has conceded to an indian batter in an over #ENGvIND

Silly Point @FarziCricketer #ENGvIND Bazball has unreal influence on England. Broad is showing it in bowling also. Bazball has unreal influence on England. Broad is showing it in bowling also. 😭 #ENGvIND

Srini @softsignalout Broad takes an electric catch to stop Bumrah charge. ECB YT header Broad takes an electric catch to stop Bumrah charge. ECB YT header

Naman Agarwal @CoverDrivenFor4 Stuart Broad now has the most expensive over in both Tests and T20Is.



ECB should arrange a farewell ODI for him to give him an opportunity to complete the holy trifecta. Stuart Broad now has the most expensive over in both Tests and T20Is. ECB should arrange a farewell ODI for him to give him an opportunity to complete the holy trifecta.

tea_addict 🇮🇳 @on_drive23 15 years apart, different batsmen, different formats, same bowler and almost the same carnage.🤣🤣 15 years apart, different batsmen, different formats, same bowler and almost the same carnage.🤣🤣 https://t.co/alDbc1ZMty

Robin John Peterson @robbie13flair oh well, records are made to be broken I guess. Onto the next one 🏏 Sad to lose my record todayoh well, records are made to be broken I guess. Onto the next one 🏏 #ENGvIND Sad to lose my record today 😜 oh well, records are made to be broken I guess. Onto the next one 🏏 #ENGvIND

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #ENGvIND Stuart Broad trying to bounce Bumrah be like Stuart Broad trying to bounce Bumrah be like 😅 #ENGvIND https://t.co/Gfpr0Snqs8

Dinda Academy @academy_dinda

That too in Test cricket ,that too Broad, that too in England When did Bumrah start recruiting bowlers for Dinda Academy?That too in Test cricket ,that too Broad, that too in England When did Bumrah start recruiting bowlers for Dinda Academy?😭That too in Test cricket ,that too Broad, that too in England

Sagar @sagarcasm Punjabis love to feast on Butter Chicken, Chhole Bhature and Stuart Broad. Punjabis love to feast on Butter Chicken, Chhole Bhature and Stuart Broad.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Two overs involving Bumrah from this series which Anderson and Broad won't forget. Two overs involving Bumrah from this series which Anderson and Broad won't forget. 💀 https://t.co/lNfF7ufuiA

Soham 🇮🇳 @OneHandedSixes Its not rain but Broad’s tears Its not rain but Broad’s tears 😈

Lily Franklin @lilyffranklin13 No offence to England but that was the funniest thing I’ve ever seen. How do you nearly outdo your infamous six 6’s over IN A TEST MATCH. No offence to England but that was the funniest thing I’ve ever seen. How do you nearly outdo your infamous six 6’s over IN A TEST MATCH.

Cricket 🏏 Lover // Captain Jasprit Bumrah @CricCrazyV



#CringeCarzyV It's started to rain in England but we all know this is not rain this is tears of their fans,Barmy Army and Broad It's started to rain in England but we all know this is not rain this is tears of their fans,Barmy Army and Broad 😂#CringeCarzyV

Bitter-sweet day for Stuart Broad at Edgbaston

When Stuart Broad picked up the wicket of Mohammad Shami with a short ball, he reached an incredible milestone, becoming the second England bowler after James Anderson to pick up 550 Test wickets. However, little did he know that the day was soon going to turn sour for him.

The 36-year-old probably thought that since he got Shami's wicket off a short ball, he could pepper Bumrah with a similar ploy. However, Stuart Broad probably didn't quite learn from the hammering England received at Lord's last year when they used the short-ball tactic against Bumrah and Shami.

Once Bumrah realized that he was going to get a barrage of short balls, he just waited on his back-foot and swung hard at whatever came his way. He did get a bit of luck with top edges flying over the keeper, but fortune probably favors the brave.

Bumrah has given India the perfect start with the ball too, picking up the wicket of Alex Lees early on during England's first innings. The visitors will hope to pick up a few more wickets after lunch to gain a significant advantage in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far