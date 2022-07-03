"Stuart Broad will always remember two names" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah's breathtaking assault on the England pacer

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Stuart Broad will always remember the mauling received at the hands of two Indian players - Yuvraj Singh and Jasprit Bumrah.

Broad conceded 35 runs in an over on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth and final Test between Team India and England, with Bumrah smashing him for four fours and two sixes. The England pacer bore the brunt of Yuvraj's willow at the 2007 T20 World Cup, where the swashbuckling southpaw smoked six consecutive sixes off his bowling.

While reviewing the second day's play in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra had the following to say about Bumrah's assault on Broad:

"Stuart Broad will always remember two names, one is of course Yuvraj Singh - he had struck six sixes, and the second is Jasprit Boom Boom Bumrah. Stuart Broad has picked up 550 Test wickets but he has created a record which he won't be very proud of."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Bumrah's big hitting helped Team India cross the 400-run mark in their first innings. Chopra elaborated:

"35 runs in an over, the most expensive over in the history of Test cricket, the batter was Jasprit Bumrah. He did an amazing job and took India beyond 400. How were 35 runs scored in an over, that is a beautiful thing - first a four, then a wide which went for four, six off a no-ball, and then four, four, four and six."

India amassed 416 runs in just 84.5 overs, a grand recovery from a score of 98/5 at one stage. While Rishabh Pant (146) and Ravindra Jadeja (104) were the principal contributors, Bumrah's assault on Broad put them further ahead in the game.

"Extremely important and crucial" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah's knock

Jasprit Bumrah took advantage of the short bowling dished out to him

Aakash Chopra added that while 31 runs from Bumrah might not be a huge contribution, even Joe Root managed the same number of runs during the England innings. He observed:

"Overall 35 runs in an over for somebody who has taken 550 wickets, that's Jasprit Bumrah, extremely important and crucial. Although he scored only 31 runs, Joe Root also scored 31 runs only, but he was sensational the way he batted."

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Stuart Broad after facing the assault from Bumrah- 35 in an over.. haha Stuart Broad after facing the assault from Bumrah- 35 in an over.. haha https://t.co/68kQft72SM

The 44-year-old concluded by picking Bumrah as the star performer on Day 2 of the Edgbaston Test. Chopra said:

"I will say my player of the day, Day 1 belonged to Rishabh Pant, Day 2 was of course in Ravindra Jadeja's name but Jasprit Bumrah, 31 runs - that over was very interesting, and then three wickets."

After his swashbuckling knock with the bat, Bumrah returned to scalp three English wickets. The hosts were reduced to a score of 84/5 by Stumps on Day 2, still trailing the visitors by 332 runs.

