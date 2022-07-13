"Jab Boom Boom Bumrah hota hai, to ek nahin 6 batters gumrah hote hain" - Aakash Chopra lauds Jasprit Bumrah's spell in 1st Ind-Eng ODI

Aakash Chopra has lauded Jasprit Bumrah for running through the England batting lineup in the first ODI, which was played at The Oval on Tuesday, July 12.

Bumrah registered figures of 6/19 in 7.2 overs as Team India bowled out the hosts for a meager 110 runs. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan then chased down the target in just 18.4 overs without being separated to complete an emphatic win.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was all praise for Jasprit Bumrah, saying:

"This is called entering the house and beating someone. Jab Boom Boom Bumrah hota hai, to ek nahin 6 batters gumrah hote hain. He was absolutely sensational. There was slight help from the pitch and Rohit Sharma won a good toss, there is no doubt about that, but England folded up for 110."

While acknowledging that he was mistaken that Bumrah was not part of India's ODI squad, the cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that the pacer has almost made it a habit of dismantling the opposition. Chopra observed:

"I was very surprised because when I read the squad, Bumrah's name was not there in it. So I kept Arshdeep in my team. But if Bumrah is there, he will play and when he plays, then he destroys everyone, that's the kind of performance that he is producing time and again."

Bumrah started the demolition act in his very first over, getting rid of Jason Roy and the in-form Joe Root for ducks. He also dismissed Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone in his first spell before returning to get the better of Brydon Carse and David Willey.

"Everybody's Player of the Match has to be Jasprit Bumrah" - Aakash Chopra

Jasprit Bumrah was duly chosen as the Player of the Match

Chopra pointed out that Bumrah was the undisputed 'Player of the Match' for Tuesday's game. He explained:

"Everybody's Player of the Match has to be Jasprit Bumrah. The way he started, the ball was darting around but to pitch it at the right spot, it is difficult to move the ball just enough to hit the pads, stumps or outside edge, and Bumrah did that."

The 44-year-old concluded by picking Bumrah as the best all-format bowler in the world, elaborating:

"I have a question for you - Is Jasprit Bumrah the best all-format bowler in the world? I believe personally that there is no better all-format bowler in the world. People might say Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada or Shaheen Afridi - there are a lot of names but I am going with Bumrah."

Bumrah was ably supported by Mohammad Shami in Tuesday's encounter. The latter finished with figures of 3/31 in his seven overs, with Prasidh Krishna being the other wicket-taker for India.

