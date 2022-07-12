Aakash Chopra picks his Indian XI for 1st ODI vs England; says Virat Kohli's likely absence makes selection very simple

Aakash Chopra has picked his Indian XI for the first ODI against England, highlighting that Virat Kohli's likely unavailability has made his task easier.

The first game of the three-match ODI series will be played at The Oval on Tuesday, July 12. Kohli is reportedly unlikely to be a part of the game due to a groin injury he suffered in the final T20I on Sunday.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra expectedly picked Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan as his two openers, elaborating:

"If Kohli is not there, the team selection will become very simple; it will be very straightforward. Shikhar Dhawan with Rohit Sharma, left-right opening combination, once again KL Rahul's absence removes the selection headache."

The former India player named Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya as the rest of the batters in his top six. Chopra said:

"Shreyas at No. 3 and SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) at No. 4. SKY scored a century in 20 overs; so he will do the magic in 50 overs. These are important knocks for Shreyas Iyer because the heat is rising slightly. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandyal this makes it six."

Apart from Kohli, Ishan Kishan is the other batter who failed to find a place in the Aakash Chopra's batting lineup.

"I will give a debut to Arshdeep Singh" - Aakash Chopra

Arshdeep Singh is the only left-arm pacer in the Indian squad for the ODI series against England.

Chopra picked Arshdeep Singh to debut in the game, picking him as one of five bowlers. He explained:

"Jaddu at No. 7. Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, I will give a debut to Arshdeep Singh; I will give him the cap. I want to play him ahead of Siraj, that's what I believe. And Yuzi Chahal will be my No. 11."

The renowned commentator probably missed the presence of Jasprit Bumrah in India's squad for the ODI series against England. The experienced pacer is likely to play the game, with either Prasidh Krishna or Arshdeep Singh missing out in such a scenario.

Aakash Chopra's India XI for 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

