"We will not talk about it for the next one month" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli failing once again in 3rd India vs England ODI

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Virat Kohli's dismal form with the bat will not be the focus of discussion for the next few weeks.

Kohli managed just 17 runs in the third and final ODI against England on Sunday, July 17. His dismissal reduced Team India to a score of 38/3 in pursuit of a 260-run target but they went on to win the match by five wickets and clinch the series by a 2-1 margin.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted that the England batters, who also failed to deliver in the ODI series, did not draw as much criticism as Virat Kohli. He elaborated:

"Root has also not scored runs in this entire series, he was making ducks. Bairstow and Ben Stokes also did not have a very good series but no one talks about them, everyone talks about Kohli, you always pay a huge price for your success. Let's put that behind us, we will not talk about it for the next one month."

The former Indian batter added that Kohli will have some respite from the criticism for the time being. Chopra reasoned:

"He is not going to West Indies, neither for the ODIs or T20Is. After that there is a Zimbabwe tour, which is not yet announced, he might not be there in that as well. The Asia Cup matches might happen in the UAE, so getting there will take time."

Virat Kohli is not part of the Indian squad for both the ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. Team India are scheduled to play three ODIs against Zimbabwe in August but it is unclear if the top players will be fielded for that series.

"It has happened for the first time in his career" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli failing in five consecutive ODIs

Virat Kohli has a top score of 18 in his last five ODIs

Highlighting Virat Kohli's poor run in his last five ODI innings, Aakash Chopra hopes the Indian batting mainstay returns rejuvenated after his break. He said:

"It is a long break, take rest for five-six weeks, come back absolutely fresh and score a lot of runs. It has happened for the first time in his career that he has scored less than 20 runs in five consecutive ODIs."

The renowned commentator added that Kohli will receive the brickbats, considering that he earned huge plaudits when he did well. Chopra observed:

"Never goes with that kind of lean patch but it is happening. If it is happening there will be talk, that is the truth because he has been lauded a lot as well, so it is right to talk now also."

Aakash Chopra also expressed a slight concern about India's other top-order batters. While acknowledging that Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan strung together an unbroken 114-run partnership in the first ODI, he pointed out that things would go awry if both openers fall cheaply in two consecutive games.

