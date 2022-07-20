"The execution of his skills was absolutely spot on" - Ajit Agarkar lauds Jasprit Bumrah's performances vs England

Ajit Agarkar has lauded Jasprit Bumrah for executing his skills to perfection during the recently concluded ODI series against England.

Bumrah scalped eight wickets at an outstanding average of 8.50 and an equally impressive economy rate of 3.92 in the two ODIs he played on the England tour. Unfortunately, he had to sit out the final game of the series due to back spasms, but Team India still went on to win the deciding encounter by five wickets.

While reviewing the series on Sony Sports, Agarkar was all praise for Jasprit Bumrah's performance in the first ODI, elaborating:

"It's no surprise that Jasrpit Bumrah produced the performance that he did in the first ODI against England, 6 for 19. Yes, there was help in the pitch, the conditions were suitable for fast bowling but the execution of his skills was absolutely spot on."

Agarkar added that the Ahmedabad-born seamer showcased all the required elements of seam bowling. The former Indian pacer said:

"We saw everything that a fast bowler should have, whether it was pace, accuracy, control or outfoxing the batters every time. That's why, rightly so, he picked up six wickets."

Bumrah's spell of 6/19 helped the Men in Blue bowl England out for just 110 runs. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan then stitched together an unbroken 114-run partnership to seal an emphatic 10-wicket win.

"Whenever you see him bowl, you get a different type of enjoyment" - Ashish Nehra on Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the limited-overs series against West Indies

Ashish Nehra pointed out that Bumrah's bowling is a delight to watch irrespective of the numbers. He observed:

"The six wickets he took, they are just numbers, but whether they are six wickets or two or three, whenever you see him bowl, you get a different type of enjoyment. It is not only when the conditions are in favor of bowlers, we have seen how he has bowled even on flat wickets."

Nehra concluded by stating that the likes of Bumrah and Mohammad Shami were always going to take advantage of getting to bowl on a seamer-friendly surface. The former Indian left-arm pacer said:

"Here you are talking about a pitch where the bowler had help, then Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami have so much experience and skills, they will not let you go that easily and Jasprit Bumrah once again showed it by doing it."

While Bumrah snared six wickets in the first ODI against England, Shami complemented him brilliantly with his spell of 3/31. The Gujarat Titans seamer scalped four wickets at an impressive economy rate of 4.87 in the three ODIs he played, although he was slightly expensive in the last game.

