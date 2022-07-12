"Angrezo next time thoda accha khelna" - Fans go gaga over Rohit Sharma's blazing 76* as India destroy England by 10 wickets in 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma had an incredible outing both as captain and as an opener as India beat England by 10 wickets for the first time in ODI history at The Oval on Tuesday (July 12). England had just 111 runs to defend and that was probably never going to challenge India's mighty batting line-up.
However, both Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan ensured that no other Indian batter was required as they brought up their 18th hundred-run stand in ODIs. A lot of questions had been raised ahead of the 1st ODI about Rohit Sharma's form as he hadn't scored big for a while.
However, the 'Hitman' smashed 76 runs from just 58 deliveries and ensured that the visitors had absolutely no problem in getting to the total. Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see the Indian captain back in form as well as India winning the game. Here are some of the reactions:
Rohit Sharma absolutely feasted on the short ball
England's only chance to make the game interesting was by picking up early wickets and putting India under pressure. However, their bowlers struggled to bowl with the consistency as the Indian bowlers.
After pitching the ball up wasn't working for the hosts, they began to unleash a barrage of short balls at Rohit Sharma. Despite knowing how strong the 35-year-old was against that length, the hosts continued to feed him deliveries and he cashed in magnificently.
All off Sharma's five sixes were excellent pull shots, which proved once again that Rohit wasn't going to be fazed by that line and length. Shikhar Dhawan played a competitive game for India after quite a while. He would have definitely been happy to get a few runs under his belt while remaining unbeaten.
India will take a lot of heart from this magnificent performance into the second ODI to be played at Lord's on July 14.