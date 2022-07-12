Create
"Angrezo next time thoda accha khelna" - Fans go gaga over Rohit Sharma's blazing 76* as India destroy England by 10 wickets in 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma was absolutely on fire as his 76* helped India win comfortably. (P.C.:Twitter)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Jul 12, 2022 10:53 PM IST

Rohit Sharma had an incredible outing both as captain and as an opener as India beat England by 10 wickets for the first time in ODI history at The Oval on Tuesday (July 12). England had just 111 runs to defend and that was probably never going to challenge India's mighty batting line-up.

However, both Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan ensured that no other Indian batter was required as they brought up their 18th hundred-run stand in ODIs. A lot of questions had been raised ahead of the 1st ODI about Rohit Sharma's form as he hadn't scored big for a while.

However, the 'Hitman' smashed 76 runs from just 58 deliveries and ensured that the visitors had absolutely no problem in getting to the total. Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see the Indian captain back in form as well as India winning the game. Here are some of the reactions:

India win an ODI at The Oval for the first time since 2007. Interestingly, Sourav Ganguly (53) and Sachin Tendulkar (94) had also put on a 100-plus opening stand. #INDvsENG
Rohit sharma has faced seven short balls out of which he pulled five out of them for six and two for boundary, They call him Hitman for the reason.#ENGvIND
In modern era, nobody is close to Rohit Sharma when it comes to make batting look easy. A complete artist. @ImRo45
Rohit Sharma owns this format tbh
🎵 Anyone know the words to this song please!? 😜#BharatArmy #TeamIndia #ENGvIND #COTI 🇮🇳 @TheBarmyArmy https://t.co/BNN2Qkc6V0
Jasprit Bumrah & Rohit Sharma Today.#INDvsENG #bumrah #RohitSharma https://t.co/1S8usYOZxo
If Pull shot is an art then Rohit Sharma is the artist.
Need to play more ODIs man, missed them together especially Rohit in this format. https://t.co/f4zu6nVqXJ
Sharma ❤️🇮🇳 @ImRo45
Rohit sliding into the 11 and India winning their 2nd ODI in SENA in 13 games surely can't be a coincidence now,can it?
IND lead the T20 series by 3-1
Every team is minnow when Rohit Sharma is apposite team's captain.
Thumping 50 by @ImRo45 - almost on cue because people were questioning him also! Brilliant game skipper Rohit #RohitSharma #INDvsENG
Rohit Sharma now has most fifty plus scores in England as a visiting batsman in ODIs.
Birth.Taxes.Rohit Sharma dismissing the short ball.Death.#ENGvIND
India win the first ODI 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇳#ENGvIND https://t.co/huHusJUTrN
Have they not learnt their lesson already😭 Never bowl short to Rohit
This match was supposed to go up to 2 am right 😭😭😭
250 sixes in ODI cricket Hitman for a reason Rohit Sharma 🔥
Watching Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan together is pure bliss. Brings lot of memories back. One of the greatest pair to play the game. @ImRo45 @SDhawan25
Rohit Sharma hundred missed. Shame on Bumrah.
These England bowlers are mugs or what? Rohit pulling and hooking consistently but they are still persisting with the short ball that too in his body. #INDvsENG
Rohit Sharma missed an easy hundred. Angrezo Next time thoda achha khelna.
Jasprit Bumrah: 7.2-3-19-6 Rohit Sharma: 76* of 58Great day for the favourites! 🇮🇳 go 1 up in the series against 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Dominating win.
Could’ve been a century if England had scored more!
It was a good dayThank you Rohit and Bumrah. https://t.co/vEmzWsf6He
Team India's dominance continues under Captain Rohit Sharma🇮🇳💙 https://t.co/cA9w3nO6RN
First man in the history of indian Cricket to hit 250 sixes in odi cricket Ro-Hitman Sharma 😍🤩#RohitSharma𓃵 https://t.co/BDvTmKXdvk
Rohit batting is a medicine for me.🥰😘My current situation after watching Ro😍 masterclass.#ENGvsIND #RohitSharma𓃵 https://t.co/JStkawApfD
This was proper Rohit Sharma's innings today. A fanboy in me felt alive and gratified after a long time. @ImRo45 thank you. ❤️
Can't explain how much I missed this Rohit Sharma🥹😭Had England scored more runsWe could have seen an amazing ODI ton after 2.5 years😭 #RohitSharma𓃵 @ImRo45 #INDvsENG #CricketTwitter https://t.co/Dw7bas4BAJ

Rohit Sharma absolutely feasted on the short ball

England's only chance to make the game interesting was by picking up early wickets and putting India under pressure. However, their bowlers struggled to bowl with the consistency as the Indian bowlers.

After pitching the ball up wasn't working for the hosts, they began to unleash a barrage of short balls at Rohit Sharma. Despite knowing how strong the 35-year-old was against that length, the hosts continued to feed him deliveries and he cashed in magnificently.

All off Sharma's five sixes were excellent pull shots, which proved once again that Rohit wasn't going to be fazed by that line and length. Shikhar Dhawan played a competitive game for India after quite a while. He would have definitely been happy to get a few runs under his belt while remaining unbeaten.

India will take a lot of heart from this magnificent performance into the second ODI to be played at Lord's on July 14.

