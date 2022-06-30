"Ashwin has had his measure" - Shane Watson on the battle he is looking forward to in the India-England rescheduled Test

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has picked the Ravichandran Ashwin versus Ben Stokes clash as one of the big battles to watch out for in the India-England Birmingham Test.

Ashwin has a terrific record against the England captain, having dismissed him 11 times in the longer format of the game, the most he has dismissed any batter in Test cricket. David Warner (10) is next on the list.

Previewing the rescheduled Test between India and England, which begins on Friday (July 1), Watson said during a discussion on The ICC Review show:

"The battle that I am really looking forward to is Ashwin and Ben Stokes. Ashwin has had his measure a lot over his career. But now also there is more importance on Ben Stokes' wicket, even more so than ever because he is captain."

Elaborating on the Ashwin vs Stokes battle, he added:

"In the Australian cricket team, it's always like if we can work over the captain and try and make it a really not so good series for them, then the ship can start to sink a little bit. Ashwin is going to be the main man to try and make the most of that battle. He does match up incredibly well."

Incidentally, Ashwin did not feature in any of the four Tests India played during their previous tour of England. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was preferred for all four games.

As for Stokes, he displayed good batting form during the recently concluded three-match Test series against New Zealand at home. Leading the team, he smashed 194 runs at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 82.55.

"Always the highlight in battle between England and India" - Shane Watson on Kohli-Anderson clash

The Birmingham Test will see the resumption of the legendary James Anderson vs Virat Kohli rivalry. Sharing his views on the battle, Watson commented:

"Kohli vs Anderson, it's always the highlight in the battle between England and India. Two of the titans in world cricket. Anderson had it over him right at the start of Virat's Test career. But now, in recent times, he hasn't been able to be as effective against Virat. But that's always one of the great battles between England and India."

Kohli has faced 681 deliveries against Anderson in Tests and has scored 297 runs while being dismissed seven times by the veteran England pace bowler.

