"At the mecca of cricket!"- Cheteshwar Pujara, Vihari look excited ahead of one-off Test against England

Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara took to social media to post photos of himself and his teammates practicing at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The 34-year-old posted a couple of pictures of himself and his mates in a training session.

The first picture featured the likes of him and Prasidh Krishna taking possibly a warm-up lap along with other members of the squad. In the second photo, Cheteshwar Pujara seemed to be enjoying a game of volleyball, once again featuring Krishna.

Here's what Pujara tweeted along with a couple of photos:

"Always feels nice to train with the boys at the mecca of cricket!"

From India's former mainstay at No. 3 in Tests to their incumbent batter at that position, Hanuma Vihari also posted on Twitter from England. He posted a picture of himself roaming the streets of the country and exploring the place. He tweeted:

"Strolling around.."

The final Test of the six-match series between India and England is set to commence on July 1 at Edgbaston. The visitors currently lead the series 2-1.

Can Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari both make India's XI in the one-off Test

With both the series as well as World Test Championship points on the line, it will be interesting to see what XI India go in with for the Edgbaston Test. Cheteshwar Pujara was in unreal form in county cricket, hitting hundreds for fun. He also seems to have acclamatized nicely to the conditions.

This is crucial when there is no room for error as there are no multiple Tests to afford a slow start. However, Pujara was dropped after a string of low scores for India. Hanuma Vihari, on the other hand, was given the responsibilty to replace Pujara and he did quite well against Sri Lanka.

The visitors might be tempted to play both the experienced batters. However, for that to happen, they might have to drop Shreyas Iyer, which would be unfair on the youngster as he has had a sensational start to his Test career.

Only time will tell whether India will play all three of them and go with six specialist batters, apart from wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

