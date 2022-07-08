"Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a plan and executed it to perfection" - RP Singh after 1st IND vs ENG T20I

Former Indian pacer RP Singh has hailed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for yet another impressive performance, this time in the first T20I against England at Southampton on Thursday.

The hosts needed 199 runs to win, but the pitch looked good for batting. They would have backed themselves to chase it down.

However, Bhuvneshwar gave India the perfect start by sending England captain Jos Buttler back for a golden duck. In three overs, he gave away just 10 runs and swung the ball both ways.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra An absolute peach from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. An absolute peach from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. https://t.co/OOq16tA4tl

Speaking to Cricbuzz after the game, RP Singh explained how Buttler had a weakness with the inswinger earlier in his innings and how Bhuvneshwar exploited it straightaway. He said:

"It was good to see that the bowlers came with a plan and executed it. We knew Jos Buttler struggles against inswing and it is important to unsettle him early on. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a plan and executed it to perfection."

Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel was also present in the discussion and lauded Bhuvneshwar for producing genuine swing. Parthiv even spoke about the importance of Hardik Pandya bowling in the powerplay and picking wickets, saying:

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also improved as a bowler like Hardik Pandya and has only got better by bowling more overs in the IPL. When there's swing on offer, there is none better than Bhuvneshwar. I always feel that if a batter in top five can bowl the powerplay, it's almost like you are playing with 12 players."

The Bharat Army @thebharatarmy AGING LIKE FINE WINE! How good was Bhuvneshwar Kumar tonight? Always a delight to watch him work his magic with the new ball! 🪄



Getty • #ENGvIND #TeamIndia #BharatArmy AGING LIKE FINE WINE! How good was Bhuvneshwar Kumar tonight? Always a delight to watch him work his magic with the new ball! 🪄Getty • #INDvENG 💙 AGING LIKE FINE WINE! How good was Bhuvneshwar Kumar tonight? Always a delight to watch him work his magic with the new ball! 🪄📷 Getty • #INDvENG #ENGvIND #TeamIndia #BharatArmy https://t.co/cxW2v3wVkz

RP Singh on Arshdeep Singh's impactful debut

RP Singh also praised young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who made his India debut on Thursday. The 23-year-old bowled 3.3 overs and gave way just 18 runs, picking up a couple of wickets.

Being a left-arm pacer himself, RP Singh recognized how Arshdeep swung the ball in the powerplay and provided Bhuvneshwar support by keeping Jason Roy quiet. He also bowled at the death and showed why he is arguably one of the best left-arm pacers currently in India.

On this, the 36-year-old stated:

"Arshdeep swung the ball both ways and also bowled at a good length. He will only get better as he bowls more and more. Jason Roy was frustrated and although he tried to use his feet and attack, he was unable to connect. Arshdeep was selected mainly for his death bowling and he did that well too, mixed up his length and pace really well."

Unfortunately, Arshdeep isn't a part of the squad for the second and third T20I. So it will be interesting to see what changes India make to their bowling for the second game at Edgbaston on Saturday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far