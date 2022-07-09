“Even in India, I never answer that” - Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s cheeky response on being asked if he is free of injuries

Team India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar smartly dead-batted a question related to his injuries after winning the Player of the Match award in the second T20I against England. The 32-year-old cheekily stated that he prefers not to answer the query.

Bhuvneshwar was picked as Player of the Match after he returned with figures of 3 for 15 as India beat England by 49 runs on Saturday (July 9) in Birmingham to clinch the three-match series 2-0.

The pacer dismissed England openers Jason Roy (0) and Jos Buttler (4) in his first spell to set up Team India’s comprehensive victory.

There was a phase till about a year back when the medium-pacer was constantly grappling with one injury after the other. However, over the last few months, he seems to have rediscovered his mojo. Asked whether he is finally free from injuries, Bhuvneshwar said at the post-match presentation ceremony:

“Honestly, I don't want to talk about it. Even in India, when somebody asks the same question, I never answer that. Sorry for that but if I am playing something is right.”

The seasoned cricketer admitted that the white ball in England is swinging a lot more this time around than it has in recent years. Explaining how the movement has helped him, he said:

“When the ball swings, you always enjoy it. I may be wrong, but if I remember for the last few years in England, there hasn't been much help with the white ball. But this time, there is swing and bounce as well.”

On the white ball in England swinging more than the red ball, he added:

“Good for me. As I said, the white ball swinging up front is always a motivating factor for fast bowlers. The batters have to take their chances and they can give their wicket as well.”

Apart from Bhuvneshwar, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also impressed, claiming two wickets each, as India never allowed England’s batters to settle in.

"If the ball swings, I always go for wickets" - Bhuvneshwar Kumar on dismissing Buttler twice

On Saturday, the Indian pacer dismissed England captain and opener Buttler for the second time in as many games. Asked to shed some light on his mindset against the dangerous batter, Bhuvneshwar said:

“He's a dangerous player. We always try to get him up front because we know that if he goes past the powerplay, he can be a dangerous player. If the ball swings, I always go for wickets. That's the best way of stopping a batter, especially someone like him.”

The third and final match of the three-game series will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday (July 10).

